Man harasses female staff at Hougang beauty salon, says he's 'going to wait for them to end work'

What would you do if a stranger kept coming into your personal space to shout at you and ask you out for drinks?

That's what several women working at Collate Nails in Hougang had to deal with.

The owner of the beauty salon, Cherie Yu, spoke out about what her staff experienced in a TikTok video on Tuesday (Jan 10).

Speaking to AsiaOne, Yu said that the man visited the salon on Monday (Jan 9) to get his nails done.

But before leaving the salon after his treatment, he told a staff member that he would be coming back.

In the TikTok video, Yu shared a clip that showed the man entering the shop later that day and telling the female employees that he would "wait for them to end work".

"I find that it is already considered harassment," she said, adding that her staff "[kept their] cool" during that episode and went about their day.

Request to join him for drinks

But that wasn't the end of it as the man returned to the shop to try to speak to the women again later at night.

One staff was heard telling him in Chinese: "I still have customers, not yet."

The man's response to her was inaudible but just before the clip cuts off, he shouts at her.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ccherieyuu/video/7187043444785728770?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

On another occasion, while one of the employees was eating at a nearby coffee shop, the man shouted at her and requested she joined him for a drink, said Yu.

In fact, he caused such a ruckus that everyone in the coffee shop heard him.

Yu also suspects that the man may have some mental health issues, adding that "he walks around and screams all the time".

"It's a little concerning for us because honestly, we can't do much and if he decides to do any harm to us, he will qualify for someone that is mentally unfit and he will not get punished for it, I feel," theorised Yu.

She later added that she called the police regarding the incidents and they issued the man a warning.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more details.

Inappropriate comments about her breasts

Last December, a woman's K-pop themed party at a Bukit Timah restaurant went south after several staff members and the owner allegedly made inappropriate comments about her breasts.

While having drinks with her friends during the event, the owner said the woman had "no breasts" and attempted to guess how big they were.

When she told him the comments were inappropriate, he said: "Uh no, I don't think so."

She also said that one staff members also made an inappropriate sexual remark to her.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the restaurant claimed the woman's accusations were not supported by evidence.

