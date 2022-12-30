'I just wanted it to be over': Woman accuses Bukit Timah restaurant staff of making inappropriate comments about her breasts

This woman paid $2,888 to a restaurant along Turf Club Road to host K-pop themed parties this month.

But several staff members, including the restaurant owner, allegedly made inappropriate comments about her breasts during the night.

Wee Min, who runs an events company, also accused several HotChic2 staff of being drunk on the job and fighting with guests.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Wednesday (Dec 28), the 23-year-old shared that she had approached HotChic2 to host two events for fans of Korean boy band BTS.

While there were several "red flags" including contract issues, Min recalled that the working relationship with the restaurant was cordial then.

She said: "A staff member commented that BTS was very effeminate and it inspired him to be a 'better man'.

"At that point, it felt within the realm of tolerable behaviour. The problems were resolved after negotiating with them."

'He said I have no breasts'

When the gates were opened for 40 party revellers on Dec 1, Min shared with AsiaOne that she had her hands full 'fighting fires" throughout the night.

Describing the first event as meant for younger BTS fans, the woman said: "We made it clear [to the restaurant staff] that no alcohol would be sold during the night, but they did so behind my back."

"I didn't know [whether alcohol was served to guests below 18], but I did not want the younger ones to be around adults who have been drinking."

Min also claimed that the restaurant owner made several inappropriate comments about her and his own wife.

The comments were made while he was having drinks with her friends during the event, the woman said.

Min added: "The owner said that I have no breasts, or they were probably only a size 34B. My friends tried to change the topic, but he kept continuing on.

"I told him that the comments were disrespectful to me and his wife, but he just said 'uh no, I don't think so."

An 'uninvited guest'

Still reeling from what had happened during the first BTS-themed event, Min shared that the environment became more hostile during the second party on Dec 3.

While it was a boozy night strictly for those aged above 18, this event organiser claimed that one of the restaurant staff brought someone who was way past her bedtime.

Min said: "We had a security guard stationed outside the door to check everyone's ID.

"But without informing us, one of the staff allowed a four-year-old girl [inside]. They entered through the kitchen since her mother was the owner's friend."

Amidst the flashing neon lights and loud music, a staff member carried the "uninvited guest" around on his shoulder at times.

But for the most part, Min claimed that the girl was allowed to run around the restaurant that was packed full with around 100 partygoers.

The furious Min said: "When my friend told [the girl's mother] that they could not be here, one of the staff members acted physically aggressive outside towards her.

"They left, but returned at around midnight. We didn't see a point in trying to talk to them any further, so we just kept a look out for where the girl was at to make sure she was okay."

Drunk restaurant staff

While the guests drank alcohol and partied throughout the night, Min shared that several of the restaurant staff might have enjoyed themselves way too much – by drinking on the job.

Some of them were so drunk that they were unable to stand up, the woman claimed, adding that one of them even tried to start a fight with a partygoer.

Describing how he had to be removed from security, Min said: "To be fair they didn't look like they were doing anything useful to begin with.

"Just standing around drinking, so I didn't even know why they were there."

After refusing to drink with different men, Min claimed that one staff member – who could barely walk straight – leaned in and allegedly made an inappropriate sexual remark to her.

She said: "After he made that comment, I walked away since I didn't feel safe and was quite angry.

"Honestly, I just wanted the event to be over as soon as possible."

'No point of an apology'

Weeks have passed since the events at HotChic2, but Min said she has not received an apology from the owner or the restaurant staff who allegedly sexually harassed her.

While initially frustrated and upset, Min shared that it has been replaced by a feeling of resignation.

Adding that no police report was lodged against the restaurant, she said: "Honestly, I don't see the point of an apology. I spoke to the owner already after the second event, but he kept interrupting me to justify his actions.

"I paid HotChic2 in full despite their unprofessional behaviour. I don't really want any more communication with them."

HotChic2: Accusations not supported by evidence

The staff accused of making sexual remarks have been working for the restaurant on numerous events and did not receive any complaints about their behaviour, HotChic2 told AsiaOne on Thursday (Dec 29).

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “After conducting a thorough investigation, we have determined that [Min’s] accusations, all of which seems to be a claim of sexual harassment, were not supported by the evidence.”

There were also "several inconsistencies" in Min's claims that were put forward as "facts", HotChic2 added, while claiming that the woman intended to "use partial truths to hide context in order to further her agenda".

The spokesperson said: "While we do not presume to understand her agenda, we will be addressing those issues in a formal statement in the following days.

"We will continue to work diligently to ensure that our policies and procedures are fair, transparent, and effective in preventing and addressing any instances of harassment or discrimination."

