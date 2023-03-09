Video of naked woman in Hong Kong library surfaces online; netizen asks if she did it for money

A video showing a naked woman in a Hong Kong library has recently been circulating online, prompting police investigations.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the four-second clip showed a woman stripping off her outer garment before posing for the camera in the nude.

It also reported that based on the purple-coloured seats in the background and the layout of the library, the clip is suspected to have been filmed at the Central Library in Causeway Bay.

Hong Kong media HK01.com noted that the unidentified woman was clad only in a mask as she posed by the bookshelf and reached for books.

PHOTO: Screengrab from YouTube/HK01

The report added that her brazen behaviour has shocked netizens, with some slamming her behaviour as "indecent".

"Where have traditional moral ethics gone?" one netizen was quoted as saying. Others also wondered if she had filmed the clip for money.

"What is with people in Hong Kong? Is it the fault of the education system or society?" questioned another netizen.

According to HK01.com, some netizens expressed concern as to why security personnel did not notice the outrageous behaviour.

A spokesperson from Hong Kong's Leisure and Cultural Services Department told media outlets that they were unclear as to the source of the video or when the clip was filmed, but stated that they had filed a police report.

SCMP reported that the case is under request for investigation by the police and no arrests have been made as of Wednesday ( Mar 8).

If found guilty of indecent exposure, perpetrators may be sentenced to a fine of HK$2,000 (S$340) and six months in jail.

