No clothes, no mask: Woman arrested after parading around Bedok naked

Walking around without a mask is enough to attract stares nowadays. But Bedok residents got more than an eyeful to look at after a woman took a stroll around the neighbourhood in nothing but her birthday suit and an orange handbag.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested on Monday morning (Dec 29) after walking from Bedok North Avenue 2 to Heartbeat@Bedok in the nude, police confirmed.

Officers arrested the woman under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act after receiving a call for assistance at 7.52am that day.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was also not wearing a face mask.

In one clip circulating online, the woman was spotted walking across a pedestrian crossing on Bedok North Street 1, in full view of motorists and a number of passersby, heading towards a bustling Heartbeat@Bedok.

In another, she was shown pacing slowly around a sheltered walkway.

Under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, those who appear nude in public can be fined up to $2,000, imprisoned for up to three months, or both.

Face masks are also mandatory outside the home under the Covid‑19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

Back in October, a shirtless 39-year-old man was arrested — also at Heartbeat@Bedok — after running around and shouting at random passersby.

