Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court deadly blaze: Independent committee to begin hearing in first quarter of this year

The independent committee investigating the deadly Wang Fuk Court fire that erupted in Tai Po district in Hong Kong on Nov 26 is expected to commence hearing within the first quarter of this year.

Chief executive John Lee announced on Dec 12 that the committee will seek to wrap up its work within nine months, with all findings to be made public.

Judge David Lok, who chairs Hong Kong's Electoral Affairs Commission, was appointed to lead the committee.

According to a statement released on the committee's website on Tuesday, five barristers, including the former chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association Victor Dawes, have been appointed as counsels.

Law firm Lo & Lo, which had participated in investigations regarding excessive lead content in drinking water in 2025, has been appointed as solicitors.

South China Morning Post reported on Thursday (Jan 8) that it has learnt that preparations to start hearings related to the inquiry were "at full force".

The committee is tasked to examine the causes and circumstances that led to the fire, including its rapid spread.

It will also examine construction safety and related issues, such as building maintenance and renovation.

Another area to be probed are the systemic problems related to tendering process of large-scale building maintenance and renovation.

The blaze claimed at least 161 lives, injured another 79, and displaced nearly 5,000 residents.

Hong Kong authorities have so far arrested 21 persons for various offences, including alleged manslaughter and corruption.

