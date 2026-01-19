Tai Po fire: Colleagues of fallen firefighter complete marathon on his behalf

Fallen firefighter Ho Wai Ho, who died in the deadly Wang Fuk Court blaze that claimed 168 lives, completed the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on Sunday (Jan 18) with the help of his fiancee Kiki and colleagues.

Taking to Threads on Sunday night, Kiki posted photos and videos of the event, thanking race organisers and firefighters from Sha Tin fire station.

At the race, Ho's former colleagues wore customised shirts which read "Fat Ho Running Club" on the front and his race bib number on the back.

During the run, they held up Ho's passport-size photograph at various landmarks.

At the marathon's ending point, they raised a shirt bearing Ho's photograph and race bib, before handing it over to an emotional Kiki.

"Hey Fat Ho, fancy completing a half-marathon on your first attempt, well done. We've completed something together again. Fat Ho Running Club is with you!

"Thank you to the race organisers and brothers from Sha Tin Fire Station," Ho's fiancee wrote.

Before the start of the race, emcees announced a minute of silence for the deceased firefighter, adding that his colleagues would run with his bib.

One of the emcees, Mabel Cheng, wrote in reply to Kiki's post that she had reminded herself several times during rehearsals not to get emotional.

"I couldn't help but cry when I thought of how they (Ho's colleagues) would be running with his bib... Keep moving forward!" Cheng wrote.

Her comment has since received more than 2,000 likes.

Kiki also received words of encouragement from netizens, with many asking her to stay strong.

The late firefighter, who dated Kiki for over a decade, was due to marry her last December.

More than 70,000 runners participated in the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2026.

According to the organiser, a quarter of the participants were non-local entrants from 110 countries and regions.

