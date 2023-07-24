'We strongly condemn vulgar behaviour': Cafe in China hits back after topless woman stages photoshoot inside premises

Is this all part of a marketing stunt, or was their premises 'invaded' by an unwanted guest?

A cafe in China has hit back after photos emerged online of a topless woman posing for photos in their premises.

The photos shared on July 17 showed a woman, dressed in an apron and black shorts with her back exposed, at a F&K Cafe outlet in Guangzhou.

She was seen walking around the premises, including the kitchen to prepare food and drinks.

In the comments, several netizens on Sina Weibo criticised this "waitress" for her clothing that left little to the imagination.

"What you wear is a freedom of choice, but is it appropriate to wear like this in public?" A netizen asked in Chinese.

"It's obvious that the cafe is afraid of not getting enough attention, so they are self-hyping with this stunt," another said.

But other netizens voiced their support for the woman's choice of clothing.

"It's legal to wear a swimsuit in public. So what's wrong with this?" one netizen said.

"What year is it? Is anyone still bothered by a woman showing her back? In that case, should we consider shirtless men in the same way?" another agreed.

Responding to media queries on July 18, the cafe denied that the woman was an employee.

They claimed that the risque photos were taken by "outsiders" who entered the cafe without permission.

The cafe added that they have lodged a police report to "maintain the good image of their brand".

"We are committed to provide a good dining environment and strongly condemn vulgar behaviour," they said, adding that they will also "explore legal options" against the culprits.

