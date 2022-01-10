Too hot to handle? Public calls police on shirtless hunks serving drinks at BBQ restaurant in Bugis

A restaurant in Bugis thought they had the perfect solution to satisfy their customers' thirst after a hot and heavy BBQ dinner.

In what was also a feast for the eyes, Thai BBQ restaurant Mr Mookata enlisted shirtless hunks to serve drinks to its customers on Jan 8. The men will be back on Jan 15, the eatery shared in a Facebook post last Friday (Jan 7).

This marketing stunt is a collaboration with Asia Farm Beverages, which will be providing a free flow of lemon tea, barley and calamansi drink to buffet customers, and one free drink for a la carte customers.

The accompanying images included four shirtless, ripped men sporting jeans and flimsy purple aprons.

Happy 2022! ✨ This weekend 8th & 15 Jan, Mr Mookata have invited SHIRTLESS HUNKS to serve you drinks all night!... Posted by Mr Mookata on Thursday, January 6, 2022

But about an hour into the 'thirst-quenching' event, the restaurant received an unexpected visitor – the police.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the restaurant owners said that they believed the police report was made due to a misunderstanding that their shirtless hunks had appeared nude in public.

They added that after an investigation, the police left without taking any action.

According to an Instagram story shared by Mr Mookata, the the shirtless hunks servers will be back this Saturday (Jan 15) from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, so don't fret if you missed out on the action last weekend.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Mr Mookata

This isn't the first time companies have brought in beefcakes to drum up some publicity. In April last year, a renovation company launched The Hunky Man Cleaning Service, where customers could hire shirtless, ripped men to clean their homes.

