Woman in China plants pubic hair in hotpot, demands compensation from eatery

She was hoping for a free hotpot meal, but landed herself in the soup instead.

A woman in Shandong, China tried to scam a hotpot restaurant by planting her pubic hair in her food.

Unfortunately, her action was caught by a CCTV camera located inside the eatery.

She had visited the restaurant with some friends on Jan 5, reported Chinese media.

Halfway through her meal, the woman, reportedly in her 20s, was seen looking around cautiously before sticking her hand down her pants to pluck out her pubic hair, which she hurriedly threw into the soup.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1KYJp3ap4Q[/embed]

CCTV footage released by the restaurant owner showed that the woman even stirred the hair into the soup before resuming her meal with her friends.

Claiming that she found the hair in her food, the woman demanded compensation from the restaurant, and asked them to pay her three times the cost of her meal. It wasn't reported how much her meal was.

The restaurant refused to accede to her demands, and the woman paid for her meal and left shortly after.

Her antics did not end there.

She reportedly called the restaurant the next day and said she was unwell after dining at their premises. The restaurant owner simply asked her to provide a medical report, but still did not expose her.

After realising that the video of her was circulating online, the woman called the restaurant owner in tears and apologised.

Seeing as she was quite young, the restaurant owner decided not to pursue the matter.

He also told local media that he threw away the pot that she used that very day.

