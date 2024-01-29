Woman in China sniffs out culprit who peed on her food

A woman travelling in China had a rude shock when she found that the food delivered to her door was covered in urine.

Upset by the discovery, she confronted the food delivery man - only to realise later that she had been barking up the wrong tree.

The woman, who was staying at a guest house in Hebei, had ordered food delivery on Jan 11, reported Chinese media. At her request, the meal had been left outside her room door.

When she received a notification that her food had been delivered, she opened the door and discovered the mess.

"My food is covered in pee. This is so rude," wrote the woman in a message to the deliveryman, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"Why don't you just admit it? We are the only two people who have touched the bag of food, and I'm hardly likely to pee on my own food, am I?" said the angry customer.

Puzzled by her accusations, the delivery man denied any wrongdoing and asked the woman to check the guest house's CCTV footage.

It was then that she and the guest house owner found the culprit — a pet dog belonging to her next-door neighbour.

A clip of the CCTV footage posted online showed the brown dog wandering out of the next-door unit just seconds after the deliveryman left.

The dog ambled over to the woman's food, lingering for a moment before turning around and relieving himself on the meal.

The sheepish woman immediately apologised to the delivery man after reviewing the footage, reported SCMP.

According to local media, residents of the guest house were also reminded to keep their pets in the room and not allow them to roam about freely.

Several netizens were amused by the scene, joking that the dog must have been enticed by the smell of the food.

On the other hand, some criticised the dog owner for not keeping an eye on their pet.

