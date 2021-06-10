Woman in Sengkang finally finds out who has been stealing her flip-flops

To catch a thief may be tough but what happens when the thief is not really a thief?

Sharing this humorous find on Twitter, pre-school teacher Amirah, 29, uploaded her CCTV footage on Wednesday (June 9) with a caption: "It's weird that we lost one side of our flip-flops four times and we wonder why the thief only took one side?

"Guess what? We finally caught the thief."

Its weird that we lost one side of our flip flops 4 times and we wonder why the thief only took one side? Guess what? We finally caught the thief 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HD4ZlSMPPf — Mommy Aurora ✨ (@amyramrn) June 9, 2021

The 19-second video showed a cat casually walking along the corridor before stopping in front of the house – and grabbing one half of a pair of flip-flops. The cat hesitated for a split second before going about its merry way while carrying the stolen item.

The video in that tweet has been viewed close to 30,000 times with over 2000 retweets.

Netizens were quick to react, pointing out that the cat was 'block shopping' while others commented it was on a mission.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

Apparently, this isn't the first time the cat has gotten away with its heist.

Amirah, who lives in Sengkang, told AsiaOne that though they reviewed their CCTV footage, their video camera "did not capture the first three incidents".

The first time the incident happened, roughly at the end of last year, her family was curious as to who would only steal "one side of the slippers".

Checking her CCTV footage again, she shared that they all burst out laughing as they "didn't expect a cat [to be the] culprit all this while".

With the newly found evidence, Amirah said that she recognised the cat as her neighbour's who lived one floor above hers.

When asked if she managed to find her missing slippers, she said: "Yes. We went up [to] my neighbour's house and the owner said she kept all of the stolen one side slippers and didn't know where to return.

"So she had put it near the lift hoping the owners would see it."

mardhiahhaslan@asiaone.com