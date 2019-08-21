Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures

The 10cm long parasite was alive when removed from Zhang's brain.
PHOTO: Pearvideo.com
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

A man in Jiangxi, China, endured painful headaches and seizures for 30 years before recently discovering the real problem — a 10cm long worm living in his brain.

The parasite had caused lesions in the 59-year-old's brain, resulting in surges of electrical activity that triggered his symptoms, reported Southern Metropolis Daily.

The man, known only as Zhang, began a long and arduous battle to find a cure for his health issues after his first seizure in 1989.

Zhang was playing a card game when his arms and legs suddenly began to twitch. He started foaming at the mouth and lost consciousness.

His family rushed him to the local hospital where he was diagnosed with epilepsy and prescribed anti-epileptic drugs.

Despite taking his medicine regularly, he still suffered from occasional small attacks as well as regular headaches and fainting spells, according to Pear Video.

Thinking that the episodes were not a big issue, Zhang continued to brush them off until he had a close shave with death in 2015. His village caught fire and he was in the midst of fighting the blaze when he suffered a huge seizure.

Since the fire, Zhang's symptoms went from bad to worse and he began to experience severe seizures every month.

Desperate to solve his health issues, he visited many hospitals, only to receive the same diagnosis — until last month.

Doctors eventually found that Zhang had a parasite in his brain after a cranial MRI revealed lesions in his right frontal lobe and a blood test indicated the presence of parasites in his body.

Zhang's doctor pointing out the areas of abnormality in his brain scan.
Photo: Pearvideo.com

Wu Jie, director of Guangdong 999 Brain Hospital's neurology department, said that his team recently performed a right frontal lobe resection on Zhang and successfully removed a 10cm long parasitic worm from his brain.

According to Wu, it is likely that the worm entered Zhang's body when he drank untreated stream water.

Besides hitching a ride on unclean food and water, parasites can also get under our skin, as a woman from Malaysia found out after walking barefoot on a beach.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
china Health and Wellbeing Nutrition and diet

TRENDING

NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google &#039;kukubird kukubird&#039;
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google 'kukubird kukubird'
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Singapore&#039;s miracle man: He returns to rock climbing just 4 months after being told he&#039;d never walk again
Singapore's miracle man: He returns to rock climbing 4 months after being told he'd never walk again
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow
Woman jumps off building in KL with kids in tow
Worm lived in Chinese man&#039;s brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Vietnam movie, with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes, yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam
Movie with 13-year-old actress in sex scenes yanked out of cinemas in Vietnam
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad making fans cringe
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Former 1980s actresses Chen Bifeng, Ye Sumei pay last respects to late veteran actor Bai Yan
Former 1980s actresses Chen Bifeng, Ye Sumei pay last respects to late veteran actor Bai Yan
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party
74-year-old delivery rider dies after being hit by falling glass bottle at condo party

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Here&#039;s how to redeem KrisFlyer miles on over 30 partner airlines
Here's how to redeem KrisFlyer miles on over 30 partner airlines
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face

SERVICES