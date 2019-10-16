New treasure hunt will have you playing AR games in Sentosa at night to win $1,000 every hour

An artist impression of Late-Night #Cashdrop.
PHOTO: Sqkii
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Didn’t manage to score that $9.3 million TOTO ticket on Monday (Oct 14)? We feel you. Instead of leaving it to Lady Luck, here’s a way to win thousands of dollars in cash using your wits and a dash of augmented reality.

The minds behind the viral Hunt The Mouse treasure hunt have come up with something new to get folks looting around Sentosa after dark. In a team-up with Sentosa Development Corporation, local gamification startup Sqkii has announced Late-Night #Cashdrop, a first-of-its-kind nighttime cash hunt that promises fame and fortune from Oct 25 to 27. 

And they really are promising $1,000 cash in hand if you manage to find a glow-in-the-dark token hidden at a random location around Fort Siloso, Siloso Beach, Imbiah Area and Palawan Beach. 

You could even score more than that because the tokens would be dropped hourly between 7pm and 11pm each night — which is a pretty smart way to get visitor numbers soaring. Sentosa is literally dropping fat stacks to get people to spend time at the resort island. 

An artist impression of Late-Night #Cashdrop. PHOTO: Sqkii

How tech comes into play is that treasure hunters have to visit the Sqkii Land website on their phone’s web browser, switch on location tracking, and augmented reality will help transform the real-world Sentosa environment into a digital hunting ground on-screen. 

There won’t be any need to download additional apps too. Sqkii Land consists of a “magical map” that indicates possible areas where various token are hidden and perks can be acquired through completing tasks and answering questions. Hints will be released in-game every three to five minutes until the token is found. 

The Sqkii team. PHOTO: Sqkii

“Over the last three years, Hunt the Mouse and Sqkii’s treasure hunting games have brought people and families together, building communities together both online and offline,” enthused Kenny Choy, Sqkii’s co-founder. 

“Many players have shared that the best part of the game, in addition to finding the cash, is the new friendships formed during the hunt and the camaraderie in moving towards a common goal,” he added. 

Look, friendship is great and all, but money makes the world go round. Seeing how Sqkii’s previous treasure hunts have garnered over half a million players scouring the island for cold hard cash, expect Sentosa to get real crowded on Oct 25 to 27. Stay tuned to the Sqkii Facebook page.

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Augmented reality

TRENDING

Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 19-20: Free Scoot tickets at The Yellow Converter, annual parrot gathering & other fun activities
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Hong Kong woman thought flatmates were joking about a murder plan, court hears
Hong Kong woman thought flatmates were joking about a murder plan, court hears
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more
Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to &#039;kill&#039; Jessica Hsuan
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother&#039;s not impressed
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother's not impressed
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory &amp; other deals this week
Jumbo Chilli Crab Pretz available from Nov, free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory & other deals this week
Diabetics can join the bubble tea party in Malaysia with healthier version
Healthier bubble tea available in Malaysia next year
Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here&#039;s a look inside
$28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up? We visited so you don't have to
Singapore Airlines ranks 4th in Skytrax&#039;s 2019 list of world&#039;s cleanest airline cabins
Singapore Airlines ranks 4th in list of world's cleanest airline cabins

Home Works

House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty

SERVICES