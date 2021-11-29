10 accessories to unleash full potential of your Apple iPhone 13

Apple’s popular iPhone 13 series was released earlier this year, and as always, the iPhones are sleek marvels of modern technology. With this latest iteration, Apple has made incremental improvements to their smartphones, further cementing the iPhone as one of the most important stars in Apple’s universe.

Naturally, there is a whole range of accessories designed to complement the iPhone. Given the ubiquity and importance of a smartphone nowadays, these accessories are, to some, necessities. They allow users to use their gadgets and devices in a way that suits them best, and are worthy of consideration so you can make the most out of your iPhone.

Here are some of our recommendations:

PHOTO: Screengrab/Spigen

A screen protector is a staple for smartphones. While the iPhone 13 boasts a more durable Ceramic Shield display, an extra bit of armour can serve as extra insurance against inevitable bumps and drops. When swiping on a screen protector now feels almost identical to swiping the raw screen, this really is a no-brainer. Of course, there are those who courageously choose to go sans protector, but for the more cautious ones among us, this is a must-have accessory.

The Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes in packs of two, with an alignment tray that makes it easy to put on the screen protector yourself with minimal fuss. The oleophobic coating also makes the screen protector resistant to fingerprints, which is a very welcome feature.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Apple

Apple recently launched the AirPods (3rd Generation), and as far as true wireless earbuds go, they are definitely one of the best. Music is an integral part of a good life, and a good pair of earbuds will go a long way. Especially for audiophiles, a good pair of earbuds will be absolutely important to their day-to-day lives.

The spatial audio and adaptive EQ places the sound all around you, and being an Apple product as well, aesthetically, the AirPods match the iPhone 13 perfectly. The AirPods provide both style and substance, with no compromise on either.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/GetConnected Media

Devices require charging and many iPhone users are part of Apple’s larger ecosystem, and as such, they will own other Apple devices too. A 3-in-1 charging station allows the devices, such as the AirPods and Apple Watch, to be charged alongside the iPhone neatly. There won’t be cables getting tangled up or chargers hogging power outlets when a single accessory can clear that all up while presenting an elegant way to display all the devices.

It is also convenient to have a spot that acts as a charging hub, rather than having devices and charging ports strewn about one’s home. This 3-in-1 wireless charging helps organise your various devices just by nature of its design, keeping them tidy and within view so you won’t ever forget them when heading out.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/LiquidRetro

Speaking of charging, there are times when you just forget to charge your iPhone. It is not that uncommon for one to plug the cable in, and forget to switch on the power outlet before heading to bed. A fast charger will make that a non-issue. Being able to charge a phone up to full in under an hour means that one can start charging the phone, go for a shower and coffee before heading out, and have the phone be fully charged and ready to tackle the day.

PHOTO: Twitter/Phonecasesworld

Here’s where things get complicated, due to personal preferences – there are so many cases to pick from, for everyone. With the smartphone being an extension of the self in today’s world, the phone case can be seen as a piece of clothing we wear. With countless designs available, there will definitely be one that suits your taste and best represents who you are as a person. While the additional layer of protection for the iPhone is also valuable, really, it is all about the looks here. Find the most eye-catching phone case, and you will have friends notice and ask questions about it for sure.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Just Vlad

With the camera quality of the iPhone getting better and better, it is possible to take high quality videos on one. For those who want a more stable hands-free way of keeping the iPhone 13 at the right height either for vlogging, TikTok videos, or photography, this is the right tool for the job. The ring light also helps keep everything in front of the camera lit and ready!

PHOTO: Twitter/Samhopowerbank

While the iPhone 13 has a robust battery life that can last a full day, for the gamers who enjoy long sessions of Genshin Impact and Pokemon Unite outdoors, it’s always better to have an extra tank of energy ready just in case the iPhone ever runs low on battery. A portable power bank packs light, and gives you that extra sense of security to use your iPhone as you like, instead of having to worry about rationing the battery as you are out and about.

PHOTO: Twitter/Ke_phones

Sometimes, when you have friends over, or when you’re watching a video with someone, you want to play some light music or to have the audio be clear. A Bluetooth speaker can provide that audio clarity. For instance, at a barbecue, or at a beach, the speaker will make sure that you and your friends can vibe with the music, and be able to fully enjoy themselves while immersed in the powerful high-fidelity sound that the speaker provides.

The JBL Charge 5, with an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, is robust enough to withstand the elements. Its durability makes it a truly superb portable speaker that can be used in most environments. The 20 hours of playtime means that it is unlikely battery life will become an issue.

PHOTO: Twitter/FatKidDeals

We all do it. We all watch videos on our smartphones before going to sleep. Having to hold the iPhone in hand gets tiring though, so the gooseneck phone holder can make it easier for you to, well, take it easy. This is the accessory for those who enjoy spending more time in bed watching Netflix. This is the ideal accessory for those who want to make their rest more restful.

PHOTO: Twitter/TheHillatUCI

In the age where most photos exist solely in digital space, it can be valuable to have physical copies of ones that mean the most to you. Perhaps as a souvenir for a special anniversary of some sort, so you can pin it up somewhere in your room? A portable photo printer allows you to place those special moments in your life within the physical space you inhabit. Also, being able to print the photos out easily means it’s also much easier to share and give these photos to others too. After all, special moments can come out of nowhere, and being able to produce a physical reminder of those instances on the spot can make them more meaningful.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.