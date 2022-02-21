11 phone cases to consider for your Samsung Galaxy S22 series

UAG Civilian Series

Easily one of the most protective cases in the market, the UAG Civilian Series is engineered with HyperCush technology to minimise the impact of an accidental drop or bump. It is certified to protect against drops up to 6m. Get yours for $79.90 at UAG Official Store by Tech House.

Elago Liquid Silicone Case

Elago offers one of the most affordable cases. The Liquid Silicone case offers full body coverage and a raised lip to protect the display and camera from direct surface contact. It also supports wireless charging. You can buy one for $22.90 from Elago Official Store on Shopee.

Speck Presidio Perfect Clear

The Speck Presidio Perfect Clear case has a built-in microbial treatment to reduce up to 99 per cent stain and odour-causing bacteria. The rubber material is tested to withstand extreme drops, chemicals and antenna interference. Get it for the Galaxy S22+/S22 Ultra at $53.10 from Speck Official Store on Shopee.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case allows you to show off the Galaxy S22 in its full glory and protect it against drops with the Air Cushion technology. From now till Feb 22, get it for $19.19 (UP $23.99) as part of The Brand Week Offer on Amazon.

Spigen Rugged Armour

PHOTO: Spigen

The Spigen Rugged Armour case provides the fine balance between class and defence; the matte black finish and carbon fibre highlights give a unique look while your Galaxy S22 is protected against drops with raised edges. From now till Feb 22, get it for $16.79 (UP $20.99) as part of The Brand Week Offer on Amazon.

Uniq Hybrid

PHOTO: Uniq

The Uniq Hybrid case comes with a shock absorption impact bumper at the edges and the clear material lets the colour of your Galaxy S22 shine through. It is priced at $26.90 at Uniq Creation Store on Shopee.

Incipio Duo

PHOTO: Incipio

The Incipio Duo is a two-piece protective case that has drop protection up to 12 feet. It also has an antimicrobial treatment to prevent 99.9 per cent of surface bacteria. Available in three colours (denim blue, grey/bue, black), you can get one from Incipio on Shopee for just $49.

Ghostek Covert

PHOTO: Ghostek

The Ghostek Covert has an elevated screen bumper lip, raised camera lens border edges and corners infused with R2X silicone shock absorber to protect your Galaxy S22 against drops and falls up to eight feet. You can get it at $28 on HiCase Store in Shopee.

Ringke Fusion

The Ringke Fusion offers good protection in a slim design. There are raised edges for the screen (1.5mm) and camera (1.0mm). A lanyard hole on each side of the case gives you flexibility to attach hand or neck strap. Prices range from $19 to $19.90 on one2world in Shopee.

X-Doria Defense Raptic Shield

PHOTO: Raptic

The X-Doria Defense Raptic Shield uses a combination of hard polycarbonate, soft rubber and anodised aluminum to offer military-grade drop protection up to 10 feet on concrete. There is also an antimicrobial treatment to keep the case clean. It is priced at $29 at one2world on Shopee.

Supcase Unicron Beetle Pro