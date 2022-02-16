Want to pre-order Samsung Galaxy S22 from M1? You'll have to wait a while longer

We are still processing our thoughts following the launches of the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

M1 isn’t offering pre-orders as early as Singtel and StarHub who have both already opened pre-orders. M1 will only be starting pre-orders Feb 17 from 9am.

READ ALSO: StarHub outs Samsung Galaxy S22 prices plans, complete with cloud gaming access

According to their website, you’ll be paying the following based on their plans:

Plans $50.95 Plan ($50.95 monthly) $15 add-on ($65.95 monthly) $28 add-on ($78.95 monthly) $40 add-on ($90.95 monthly) $60 add-on ($110.95 monthly) $105 add-on ($155.95 monthly) $185 add-on ($235.95 monthly) Data 20GB 35GB 45GB 65GB 80GB 125GB Unlimited Talktime (min) 200 300 300 500 800 1200 Unlimited SMS 200 300 300 500 800 1200 2000 Galaxy S22 128GB $600 $470 $300 $210 $30 $0 $0 256GB $690 $570 $390 $300 $120 $0 $0 Galaxy S22+ 128GB $850 $720 $550 $470 $290 $0 $0 256GB $940 $820 $650 $560 $380 $120 $0 Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB $1,200 $1,080 $900 $820 $640 $240 $130 512GB $1,320 $1,190 $1,020 $940 $750 $360 $250

Additional offers:

Get an additional $200 off when you sign up for a new line or port-in on contract plans.

Enjoy up to $200 off when you pre-order with us on Feb 17, 2022 under M1 Bespoke Flexi plans.

Right now, this is all that is available on the M1 website. We will update this page if they provide, or we receive more information.

Source: M1

READ ALSO: Here are Singtel's price plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.