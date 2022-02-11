Here are Singtel's price plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra

Well, it’s time to welcome Samsung’s new family of flagship phones following their launch of the new Galaxy S22 series.

With pre-orders already ongoing, here are the price plans from Singtel for those of you looking to get a smartphone through the local telco.

For those looking to get one under Singtel’s XO plans, here is what an S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will cost you under each of Singtel's XO plans:

Singtel XO Plans with Samsung's Galaxy S22 series Model XO Plus 50 ($50 monthly) XO Plus 68 ($68 monthly) XO Plus 88 ($88 monthly) XO Plus 118 ($118 monthly) XO Plus 168 ($168 monthly) Data 10GB 30GB 60GB 80GB 120GB Talk time (min) 100 300 600 800 1200 SMS 100 300 600 800 1200 Galaxy S22 128GB $608 $448 $228 $0 $0 256GB $698 $528 $288 $88 $0 Galaxy S22+ 128GB $858 $708 $448 $248 $0 256GB $948 $798 $498 $348 $0 Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB $1,208 $1,048 $828 $598 $198 512GB $1,328 $1,158 $948 $698 $298



There are some exclusive offers included under Singtel’s XO plans. Here are some of note:

$300 Off handsets with sign-up of a new XO Plus 118 or XO Plus 168 plan.

$200 Off handsets with sign-up of a new XO Plus 68 or XO Plus 88 plan.

$100 Off handsets with an upgrade to XO Plus 68, XO Plus 88, XO Plus 118, and XO Plus 168 plans.

$100 Off handsets with MobileSwop Unlimited Premium (24-month term) + 50 per cent Off MobileSwop Unlimited Premium (first three months).

$50 Off handsets when bundled with new Fibre Broadband and/or Singtel TV sign-ups. Only available at Singtel Shops.

Free TalkMore Unlimited for 24 months (UP $19.90/month), 24-month term for XO Plus 88, 118 and 168 plans only.

Enjoy Amazon Prime Free for six months now and get free and fast delivery, movies, TV shows, games, and early access deals.

Enjoy three Free months now of protection for your smartphone. Bank, shop, and browse safely on your mobile devices with cyber security powered by McAfee.

Get affordable medical consultations with WhiteCoat, all in the comfort of your own home. Enjoy three free months now.

Be extra entertained with Singtel Cast. Watch Live TV and on-demand shows on multiple devices. No set-top box or contract is needed. Enjoy up to three free months now.

It seems like Singtel's main plans for signing up for an S22 is via their XO plans. We could only find one of Singtel’s classic Combo Plans that offer the S22 series: Combo 12. That means it's going to cost you quite a bit each month, but you hardly have to pay for Samsung's new phone; that is if you can live with just 12GB of data at 4G speeds, but need extensive talk time.

Singtel Combo Plan with the Galaxy S22 series

Model Combo 12 ($239.90 monthly) Plan Includes Galaxy S22 128GB $0 Unlimited talk time and SMS 12GB (at 4G speeds) $500 yearly handset upgrade voucher Free caller ID and Autoroam 256GB $0 Galaxy S22+ 128GB $0 256GB $0 Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB $0 512GB $98

Source: Singtel

READ ALSO: Purported retail prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 models revealed

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.