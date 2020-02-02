2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?

Now that it is 2020 and it has been close to one and a half years since my initial experience on BlueSG, I thought now's a good checkpoint to see how BlueSG has progressed and assess the whole electric vehicle car-sharing scheme in Singapore's context.

Within this period, they have increased their charging locations from 72 to 325 (as of this writing; includes both operational and planned), well on their way to complete setting up 500 charging locations in Singapore by the end of 2020.

To recap on what BlueSG is: it is part of LTA's pilot programme on a national-level electric vehicle (EV) Car Sharing initiative, in which BlueSG, a subsidiary of Bollore Group, will install 2,000 BlueSG charging points at 500 locations by 2020. In fact, they have recently celebrated the commissioning of their 1000th EV charging point, so that's certainly progress.

So, what else has changed in the past 1.5 years?

So many stations that I could easily use Python to render this heatmap.

PHOTO: Hardware zone

EVERYTHING NEW

1) NEW LOCATION: SHOPPING MALLS! SENTOSA! HOSPITAL!

In the early days of BlueSG, their charging stations were confined mostly to within HDB and URA car parks, with a select few office building spots.

Lately, they have expanded their scope to cover major shopping malls, particularly those owned by Capitaland, such as Funan and Plaza Singapura.

They even have three stations in Sentosa and also one in Tan Tock Seng Hospital! Wait, did I mention that entry to Sentosa is free if you drive using a BlueSG EV car?

2) NEW SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

Previously, there was a $15 monthly plan and a $0 weekly plan - in which the weekly plan was pointless for regular users as they would need to revalidate their documents when the week expires. Starting this year, BlueSG has revamped its plans into the following:

Basic $8/month - no commitment period

Premium $18/month - minimum 6 months commitment period, bundled with 45 minutes of usage per month, along with other seasonal promotions and perks

Both offer the same $0.33/minute usage rate.

Which plan is better? 45 minutes of usage equates $14.85, which is marginally higher than the price difference between Basic and Premium plans.

Factoring in the raw cost of using BlueSG for 45 minutes and that the Premium plan comes with 45 minutes of free usage per month, the Premium plan is ideal for those who've plans to drive BlueSG at least once a week and will do so in the long run.

Conversely, it can be seen that the Basic Plan is best for ad-hoc usage those who are unsure whether they will commit to driving BlueSG on a regular cycle.

3) EV POINTS OPEN FOR PUBLIC USE