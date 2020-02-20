3 ways the Singapore government will help small businesses by investing in technology

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat has finished giving his annual budget speech to parliament and in his speech, he spoke on the challenges facing the country and how the Government was introducing two special packages worth a total of $5.6 billion to help support businesses and households amid an economic slowdown caused by trade uncertainties and the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

$4 billion of the package will be used to help local workers stay employed and to support enterprises. The remaining $1.6 billion will go to a Care and Support Package to help households, with the less well-off getting more help.

1) KEEPING SINGAPOREANS EMPLOYED

Singapore's Finance Minister Heng said that the country's Government would continue to ensure that there were jobs for all Singaporeans.

Businesses, especially SMBs, will be receiving significant support in terms of staff retention and liquidity options to keep their businesses going

The Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) will help enterprises retain their local employees during this period of uncertainty.

A temporary scheme for 2020, employers will receive an 8 per cent cash grant on the gross monthly wages of each local employee (applicable to Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents only) on their Central Provident Fund (CPF) payroll for Oct 2019 to Dec 2019, subject to a monthly wage cap of $3,600 per employee.

The existing Wage Credit Scheme (WCS) that was due to expire will be extended and enhanced. The enhancement will raise the gross monthly wage ceiling from $4,000 to $5,000 for qualifying wage increases given in 2019 and 2020. It will also raise government co-funding levels for 2019 and 2020 by 5 per cent, to 20 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

To help companies with cash flow, a Corporate Income Tax (CIT) Rebate of 25 per cent of tax payable, capped at $15,000, will be granted for Year of Assessment (YA) 2020.

Finally, there are enhancements to the SME Working Capital Loan programme that was introduced in 2016 to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) access financing for their working capital needs.