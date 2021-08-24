3D model of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is leaked in its full glory thanks to @evleaks.

The tipster uploaded 3D models of the Galaxy S21 FE where you can view the phone from all angles. You also view the different colour options: white, green, grey, violet and blue.

Renders of the Galaxy S21 FE were leaked earlier this year, which reveal a frosted 'glastic' rear panel, and a camera module that is integrated and protruding from the rear panel.

Samsung initially planned to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 , but the global chip shortage reportedly led to the suspension of its production . SamMobile claims the Galaxy S21 FE could launch in Q4 while Korean media reported that its availability could be limited to a few countries.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.