5 ways Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game will rock your universe

Comic books make for exciting material not just for reading, but for the interactive nature of video games.

Considering the many different adventures, adversaries, and team dynamics that permeate throughout the history of the Guardians of the Galaxy, it makes perfect sense that Square Enix and Eidos Montreal are preparing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for launch on Oct 26.

While the movies have introduced the world to one version of Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot, we are about to see a different side of them entirely.

If you have not had the chance to be convinced yet, here are a few reasons why this new game is going to (hopefully) blow your mind.

1. Original storytelling

Set in its own original universe, these are not the same heroes you would be familiar with from the comics, or used to on the big screen.

Players are getting closer to the origins of the space guardians and with the universe just fresh off a gigantic war, there is conflict everywhere and problems to be solved.

This is where our ragtag bunch of misfits come in, looking to exploit the situation.

Needless to say, something goes wrong, a crisis ensues, and our team will have to work together or the end is nigh.

The Universal Church of Truth is going to be a big problem for everyone in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

This sets things up nicely for players to learn not just about Star-Lord, but also all of the other Guardians at length, fleshing these characters out in new and old ways, and bringing more opportunities for roleplaying.

2. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy music

Anyone who is a fan knows how heavily music impacts the experience, and it is no different in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

The licensed soundtrack features hits from the 1970s and 80s, and the developers even dropped in a couple of their own creations as well from the game's "Star-Lord Band".

Prepare your ears for some sweet melodies, designed to fit all kinds of situations in the game. The 30 tracks are:

3. Team dynamics

As the Guardians of the Galaxy, the team needs to come first, and how Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot work together both in and outside of combat is crucial.

The former will see decisions to be made that could impact your relationships and the story, and could result in different scenarios that play out accordingly. There is also plenty of GotG lore to be found, that is, if you care enough to listen.

As for combat, you are looking at a mixture of both strategic thinking and fast action.

Although players are only taking on the mantle of Star-Lord, you will also need to count on your crew to even the odds.

Each Guardian brings different abilities to battle, and by using your strengths against the enemy's weakness can you hope to succeed. Button-mashing will only get you so far.

4. Huddle up

Speaking of the team, there is also an interesting mechanic called the Huddle.

By stylishly dispatching your enemies in long combos, you will build up momentum and fill up the Huddle bar.

Activate it in the most pressing of times, and you have a chance to turn the tide.

It is jarring to see all the Guardians gathering in a huddle while in the thick of battle, but just imagine it to be a mental pep talk that links the team together.

Listen to your team's sentiments about their current predicament, and choose the right options to either encourage them or bring them back to reality.

Do it successfully and the whole crew gets enhanced combat capabilities, fail, and only Peter Quill benefits.

That is certainly a fun way to reward your prowess in combat, and hammers home the importance of teamwork in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

5. A complete experience

In today's landscape of live-service games and the never-ending pipeline of DLC, perhaps it is of great comfort that you come to the realisation that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a complete package straight from the get-go.

Eidos Montreal has firmly stated that there are no plans for DLC or microtransactions, which is good news, and if the reception is positive, we can likely expect more content of similar quality which is a win-win for everyone.

With fan expectations likely to be through the roof, there is plenty of room for this team of heroes to step up and be counted on.

From what we have seen thus far, both Square Enix and Eidos Montreal are providing a solid foundation on which success is there to be grasped.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will come with its own quirks, and the appeal is definitely not lacking, so it's time to leave Earth and explore the universe with the Guardians.

*Cue soundtrack*

