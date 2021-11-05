Activision delays Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 beyond 2022

In what has surely become a norm for the gaming industry, Activision Blizzard has announced delays for both Diablo IV and Overwatch 2.

Although there were rumblings about such developments, the official word came out of the recent financial conference call for investors and analysts.

Both games are now set for launch after 2022, which does not bode well for the beleaguered company. However, having more time to refine development and bring the teams' visions to life is almost always a good thing.

Hopefully, the delays for both Diablo IV and Overwatch2 will allow the games to reach their full potential and placate the fan base.

Both titles were first announced back in 2019, and two years on, we are still waiting to see what comes of these sequels. Considering the fact that neither of the games were ever given a proper release date, this latest announcement will likely not cause too much of a ruckus.

In the meantime, the mobile experience that is Diablo Immortal remains on track to release in the first half of next year.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.