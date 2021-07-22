Adobe (finally) releases updated Apple M1 support for Premiere Pro

It hasn’t been that long since Apple launched its M1-powered iMacs and now Adobe has released Premiere Pro support specifically it.

PHOTO: Adobe

The software company has previously launched a beta of this version back in December 2020 and with its successful integration, it is now officially available for the public.

Adobe states that there are speed increases throughout the app, from a 50 per cent faster launch to 77 per cent faster “editing,” whatever that giant term encompasses.

Additionally, Creative Cloud apps like Premiere Pro will be able to run over 80 per cent faster on an M1 Mac compared to those which are identically configured on average according to the company.

Having Adobe on board with the changes that Apple has been implementing on its products will always be a necessity due to its apps being a critical creative tool for many industries.

Fortunately, the software giant has been fairly quick with releasing updates with its more popular apps — Lightroom for M1 launched In December 2020, Photoshop for M1 launched in March 2021, Lightroom Classic, Illustrator, and InDesign for M1 launched in June 2021.

Furthermore, the video editing software, Premiere Pro, will also be getting other added features along with its Apple M1 Support update.

The biggest being the speech-to-text feature that’s able to automatically generate a video transcript. There’s also a new captions customisation feature that lets users adjust how the text might be displayed on the video.

This update for the Adobe Premiere Pro 15.4 is available now for Apple products powered by the M1 chip which includes the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, 24-inch iMac and the Mac Mini.

ALSO READ: Adobe Creative Cloud 2020 brings AI-powered upgrades to Photoshop & more

This article was first published in Geek Culture.