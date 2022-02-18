After 6 months, Amazon.sg and Visa stop 0.5% surcharge on orders

Looks like Amazon just pulled an Uno reverse card. In September 2021, the e-commerce platform announced that shoppers who make purchases with Visa credit cards on Amazon.sg will incur an additional 0.5 per cent surcharge on purchases made. This time, the regulations have changed.

Starting Feb 17, 2022, Visa credit card purchases on the platform will no longer incur a surcharge. This was made possible through a global agreement between Amazon and Visa.

“We’ve recently reached a global agreement with Visa that allows all customers to continue using their Visa credit cards in our stores,” an Amazon spokesman said in an e-mailed statement. “Visa credit card purchases on Amazon.sg will no longer incur a surcharge. We remain committed to offering customers a payment experience that is convenient and offers choice.”

Visa has also released an e-mailed statement that details the global agreement.

“This agreement includes the acceptance of Visa at all Amazon stores and sites today, as well as a joint commitment to collaboration on new product and technology initiatives to ensure innovative payment experiences for our customers in the future,” wrote Visa.

Amazon has been surcharging customers who use Visa cards on its site in Singapore and Australia for approximately six months. It is unclear if customers who were charged with a surcharge prior to this agreement will be compensated.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.