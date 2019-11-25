After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say

Ah, Singapore Social. Where does one even begin? When Netflix dropped the trailer for a reality show revolving around the country’s socialites (or socialite-adjacent), the backlash it garnered crushed all hope that it would be any good.

And I completely see why it got as much disapproval as it did — Netflix marketed it as a look into the challenges that “young Singaporeans” face. Which technically ain’t wrong, but when the “young Singaporeans” in subject are well-off, well-connected and are sitting comfortably in the higher rungs of the social ladder, it’s probably hard to feel anything close to sympathy for their apparently-not-scripted predicaments. I don’t know, maybe it’s because my parents can’t afford to fly me over to New York just to shop around for schools to study in.

Then Singapore Social actually went live on our Netflix home pages on Friday (Nov 22) and it wasn’t too difficult to miss thanks to the font they used for the title logo. It did a great job in portending the quality of the content itself, which was an absolute cringe-fest.

Through all the vapid conversations, the petty plights, the out-of-touch individuals, the lack of genuine chemistry between them, the level of pretence and pretentiousness, Singapore Social is… entertaining? Enjoyable in the sense that it’s fun to yell at the screen and ridicule the awkwardness of it all.

Hate-watching in its purest form.

Critical acclaim be damned; Netflix probably burst through their KPIs when it came to online buzz about Singapore Social. Over the weekend, Twitter and Facebook lit up with sweet, sweet rants about the show, creating a communal experience in how we all survived (or gave up) getting through all eight episodes. Take a gander below.

In short, it seems that Singapore Social is about vapid privileged caricatures and their asinine lives. It's like a Netflix intern with dreadlocks backpacked ASEAN, watched Crazy Rich Asians and pitched a rip off version that would cause blindness and intense head trauma. https://t.co/fTRqwH9ald — Colin Cheong 🧢 (@colinctc) November 23, 2019

Honestly can’t even get through a single episode of Singapore Social without the need to throw up. — ernest (@parlimentpanik) November 25, 2019

So Aristophanes' theory about soulmates in Plato's Symposium is profound but in Singapore Social when Vinny said 'im looking 4 a prawn' and Mae said 'im looking 4 a prawn too' I literally wept cos it's so beautiful — Delfina Utomo (@anniefled) November 24, 2019

#SingaporeSocial who lah these people???? Aiyooo....why so staged??



Morning here ppl eat roti prata or nasi lemak lah what red wine white wine all ???? — Poof the Bear (@matthewthepoof) November 24, 2019

So many issues with Singapore Social but my main one is this: Why isn't anyone talking with a Singaporean accent ??? — darcel (@DarcelAnastasia) November 22, 2019

wow #SingaporeSocial is a cringe a minute. lol is someone literally telling them to insert "traditional Asian parents" into every other sentence, also wow where these traditional American accents from. — Joel Tan (@joeltheobscure) November 24, 2019

What if Singapore Social isn’t marketed for the ‘common Singaporean’ but the non-Singaporean market.



I don’t think also such a portrayal is ‘unrealistic’ per se. Some sections of society really do live that kind of... expat lifestyle. — Audi Khalid (@AudiKhalid) November 24, 2019

I’ve seen a lot of “#SingaporeSocial is vapid” but y’all.... American TV is full of vapid white people in America and I AM LIVING FOR MY VAPID BROWN PEOPLE. The scenery is popping and it’s refreshing to see other peoples cultures pop! pic.twitter.com/J3OaarjnQu — Francina Simone (@FrancinaSimone) November 24, 2019

#SingaporeSocial wtf was that, the only normal people were Paul & Joey, the rest truly have issues that need addressing — karamel kutti (@nikkizoey02) November 23, 2019

okay i lasted 6 minutes into singapore social — joanna cockle (@joannasuyin) November 22, 2019

OK NO IN ALL SERIOUSNESS THOUGH WHAT IS SINGAPORE SOCIAL - i'm 15 mins in, the amount of unacknowledged privilege is off the roof - am i the only one feeling the same way about the show ????? — KEAT(CH) CHEATING SPOUSE (@prostalkr) November 23, 2019

😂 Watched 5 mins switch to twilight Posted by Stanly Neo Song Shen on Sunday, 24 November 2019

https://www.netflix.com/sg/title/80245262 Ok... so I watched some of this... and honestly, while it’s a little... Posted by Bear Haw on Saturday, 23 November 2019

Watched Singapore Social on Netflix... I want to punch all the characters in the face... privileged rich kids make me cringe Posted by Mohd Radzi on Saturday, 23 November 2019

