AirPods Pro 2 with health tracking feature expected to launch next year

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shares his latest report on the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

According to Kuo, Apple is expected to announce the AirPods Pro 2 in 2022. The next-generation wireless earbuds will come with "innovative" health tracking feature, which is in line with Bloomberg's report. The AirPods Pro 2 reportedly have a smaller, more rounded design with no stem.

Kuo is also lowering his estimates for AirPods shipment this year. He believes Apple will ship about 70 to 75 million AirPods this year due to increasing competition and the absence of a new model. In the meantime, Kuo says the recently announced Beats Studio Buds can fill the void.

The AirPods 3 remains on track to be launched later this year. Kuo estimates that AirPods shipments will increase 30 per cent in 2022 to be over 100 million units.