All you need to know about Raya and the Last Dragon Disney+ Premier Access

Disney’s Raya and The Last Dragon is getting the Mulan treatment where it will be released both in cinemas and on Disney+ via Premier Access.

Starting March 5, 2021, customers who purchase Premier Access to Raya and The Last Dragon will get to watch the highly anticipated movie at the same time it premieres in cinemas from the comforts of their own home.

Those who purchase Premier Access will also be able to watch the movie repeatedly on any platform where Disney+ is available as long as there is an active Disney+ subscription.

This Premier Access to Raya and The Last Dragon will be available until May 5, 2021 before it becomes free and available to all Disney+ subscribers on June 4, 2021. Thinking of getting Premier Access? Here’s a breakdown for you.

What is Premier Access?

Disney+ Premier Access is a purchase option for Disney+ subscribers, enabling members to pay an extra one-time fee to gain early streamingaccessto a movie.

How does Premier Access work?

Once you’ve paid the one-time fee to stream the movie, you will be able to watch it repeatedly as many times as you like.

Can you GroupWatch Raya and The Last Dragon?

Yes! However, all participants must have Premier Access to the movie and have an active Disney+ subscription to join the GroupWatch.

How much does it cost?

Following off Mulan‘s premiere on Disney+, Premier Access costs US$30 (S$40) in the US. Prices for other Disney+ markets will be confirmed shortly though it would make sense that it would be equivalent to $30 too.

Which countries have premier access to Raya and The Last Dragon?

Premier Access to Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Disney+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Portugal, Norway, Iceland, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay, Bolivia, Panama, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Venezuela, El Salvador, Honduras, Uruguay, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, Belize, Haiti, Jamaica, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, St. Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines and Suriname and Singapore.

Should I get it?

Yes! If cinemas in your country are not operating due to the pandemic, then Disney+’s Premier Access will be the only way to watch Raya and The Last Dragon.

If cinemas are operating in your country then the power remains in your hands. You can either make the trip to the cinemas to watch it or watch the movie from the comforts of your own home.

With Premier Access, however, you can re-watch the movie numerous times across all your devices and platforms where Disney+ is available. No extra costs!

How do I get Premier Access to Raya and The Last Dragon?

If you’re already a Disney+ subscriber, follow the steps below to get Premier Access to Raya and the Last Dragon:

Log into the Disney+ website. Select Raya and the Last Dragon (either by searching or from the home screen) Click Get Premier Access (it’s the gold button below the title) Confirm the payment using your stored payment information, a new payment method, or your third-party in-app purchase. Once the payment is accepted you will return to the main screen and have the ability to select Play (you can also watch Raya and the Last Dragon on any of your preferred devices linked to the account).

Raya and the Last Dragon takes place in the fantasy world of Kumandra where humans and dragons lived in harmony. However, when sinister monsters threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity.

Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it’s up to a lone brave warrior named Raya to track down the last dragon in the world to stop the evil monsters once and for all.

The movie stars Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Crazy Rich Asians’ Awkwafina. Viewers can catch Raya and the Last Dragon in cinemas and on Disney+ via Premier Access when it releases on March 5, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.