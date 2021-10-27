Amazon Singapore latest to launch official Apple Store alongside Shopee and Lazada

Hot on the heels of Shopee and Lazada, Amazon.sg has just launched their official Apple Store, offering its customers the majority of Apple's slate of products. This is a welcome addition, ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Why would you order from Amazon.sg versus buying directly from Apple.com you say? Well for starters, there are seasonal deals such as Prime Day (in June each year), along with the occasional bank promotions, gift card promotions as well as vouchers.

The same can be said for Shopee and Lazada too, so in our geeky expert opinion, it's always a better choice to order Apple products from any of the three e-commerce sites.

The funny thing about Amazon's Apple Store though, is that while it sells iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods and even the new MacBook Pros, the recent range of iPhone 13 devices are noticeably missing, Meanwhile, both Lazada and Shopee have the full range of Apple products.

Even when there are no deals or vouchers, certain products on all three platforms, such as the AirPods Pro, are already priced lower, at $319, as opposed to $379 on Apple.com.

One thing to note though, is that the $319 price applies to both Shopee and Lazada too, in case you prefer to shop elsewhere.

Looking to get the latest third generation AirPods instead? It's out now for $269. Or if you're hunting for the latest Apple Watch Series 7, the full range is available too, starting from $599.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.