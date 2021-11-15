Amazon.sg festive shopping guide and top Funko Pop! picks this holiday season

'Tis the season to be shopping on Amazon.sg again. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, there's no better time to do your early Christmas shopping.

There will still be plenty of reason to shop online all the way through till Christmas thanks to the slew of offerings on Amazon Singapore throughout the festive period.

Just so you don't miss out on anything, here's a complete list so you don't miss a beat:

Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist — Amazon is making it easier for customers to give back this holiday season. You can support local non-profil organisations and their causes by purchasing items off their Amazon wishlist (a depository of items they need the most) and donate it directly to them. Amazon Vouchers Galore — Everyone loves vouchers. Collect them, add to cart and check out! Holiday Gift Guide — Stump about what to buy for your loved ones? Amazon is here to help with curated gift ideas for men, women, teens, kids, babies & toddlers, and even pets. Support Local! — It's been a tough two years for local businesses. So give some love and support local small businesses and save up to 40 per cent! Bank Promotions for greater savings — Before you checkout, be sure to check which bank or payment option is the right one to use, so you can be sure to earn that eGift Card or two along the way. Send Christmas eGift Cards — Save the headache of figuring out what to buy and choose from Amazon's collection of beautifully designed eGift Cards and send it to a loved one to shop on their own. Unlimited Free Local & International Delivery till Dec 31 — This holiday season, all customers can enjoy free local delivery with no minimum spend and free international delivery with a minimum spend of $40 on eligible orders shipped by Amazon SG. Best of all, Prime members can enjoy unlimited free local and international delivery with no minimum spend! Black Friday Deals — Why wait till Black Friday when you can already start shopping for deals now? Amazon Prime Gaming: Free Games To Claim — With AAA PC games like Dragon Age: Inquisition, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Control to claim for free in November, don't miss out! Amazon Prime Video: The Wheel of Time — Amazon's fantasy epic premieres on Nov 19, perhaps now's the time to be a Prime Member.

And with that out of the way, here are some of our top picks for Funko Pop! figures to get you started on your holiday shopping!

PHOTO: Amazon.sg

Funko Pop! Retro Toys: Transformers — Metallic Optimus Prime (Amazon Exclusive)

Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series — Captain America (Amazon Exclusive)

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian — Hooded Ahsoka with Duel Sabers (Amazon Exclusive)

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Darth Vader and Snowtrooper (Amazon Exclusive)

Loungefly: Marvel Infinity Saga — Funko Pop! Mini Backpack (Amazon Exclusive)

Funko Pop! Deluxe Iron Man MKIV with Gantry (Glow-in-The-Dark)

Funko Pop! Marvel: Spider-Man: No Way Home — Black and Gold Suit

Funko Pop! TV Moments Star Wars: The Mandalorian — Mandalorian and The Child

Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Canister

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian — 10-inch Chrome Mandalorian with The Child

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian — The Mandalorian (Chrome)

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian — Mandalorian Flying with The Child Grey

Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame — Iron Spider with Nano Gauntlet

Funko Pop! Marvel: Avengers Endgame — Captain America with Broken Shield & Mjoinir

Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: What If? — Captain Carter Riding Hydrostomper (Year of The Shield)

Funko Pop! Pringles Can

And there we have it. To make the most of your shopping and entertainment experience this holiday season, be sure to try out the 30-day free trial for Prime Membership.

In case you didn't know, it's only $2.99 per month subsequently. Not convinced yet? Here are six reasons to help you out.

READ MORE: Amazon Singapore latest to launch official Apple Store alongside Shopee and Lazada

This article was first published in Geek Culture.