Amidst the ongoing China-US tech war, M1 stands together with Huawei

Not everyone’s putting themselves against Huawei in the ongoing China-United States tech war. While the likes of Google, Microsoft, Intel and other tech giants may have cut ties with the Chinese firm, Huawei should be pleased to know that they’ve still got friends on their side. Like Singapore’s smallest telco, M1.

In a Straits Times article about M1’s overhauled mobile plans, the telco operator's newly appointed CEO Manjoy Singh Mann assured that the company is definitely not ditching Huawei’s services. For now, at least.

Along with Nokia, Huawei is a vendor that helps provide for M1’s equipment needs.