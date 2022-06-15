Analyst claims Apple's AR glasses to launch in late 2024

While Apple is expected to announce its mixed reality headset in January 2023, its AR glasses may take another year to be unveiled.

Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu claims Apple will unveil the AR glasses in the second half of 2024. Luxshare will be one of the key suppliers for the AR glasses. Pu added that Apple is already planning for a second-generation mixed reality headset for release at the same time as the AR glasses.

Pu's claim is in line with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo shared in December last year that the second-generation mixed reality headset will launch in 2024 with a significantly lighter design, new battery system and a faster processor.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.