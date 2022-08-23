Android 13 reportedly causing wireless charging issues for Google Pixel phones

The Android 13 update is reportedly causing wireless charging issues for Google Pixel users.

According to several user reports, wireless charging on their Google Pixel phones did not work after installing the Android 13 update. The Google Pixel phones either did not charge when placed on the wireless charger or displayed a "not charging" notification.

Users even faced wireless charging issues with the two generations of Google Pixel Stand. The wireless charging issue seems to affect mainly Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, but users of other Pixel models also reported the same problem.

If you're using a Google Pixel phone, you may want to hold off the Android 13 update for the time being.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.