Anthony Mackie stars in live-action Twisted Metal video game adaptation

The live-action television series adaptation of Twisted Metal was first announced in 2019 by PlayStation Productions, and since then the trickle of information about it has been quite slow.

In February 2021, we learned who the writers for the series are. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who worked on Deadpool and Zombieland, will likely bring their tantalising blend of dark, cynical humour and somewhat optimistic cheer to the series.

And who better to take on the role of John Doe, the protagonist, than Anthony Mackie? Yes, the new Captain America will be engaging in high-octane, balls-to-the-wall vehicular combat.

Just like the video game series, this television series adaptation will blend action and dark comedy, with characters all simply wanting a shot at a more decent life.

Mackie’s character, John Doe, is a witty milkman who talks fast and drives even faster. As an amnesiac, he gets the chance to find a place to truly belong, but he will have to come out on top in a bout of vehicular combat so outlandish it could fit right into Mad Max.

Fans of the video game series may not be getting a new game any time soon, but we will settle for watching the new Captain America take on a deranged clown who drives an ice cream truck.

