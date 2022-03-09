Apex Legends Mobile limited launch comes to 10 regions, including Singapore

Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment's genre-bending free-to-play battle royale shooter, has had a mobile version in the works for a while. And now, Apex Legends Mobile is starting its limited regional launch. The ten regions that will be able to try out the game from today onwards are Argentina, Australia, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, and Singapore.

Apex Legends Mobile, while taking place in the same universe as the PC version of the game, will be on separate servers because the game is made with mobile controls and features in mind, and will thus operate differently enough to warrant this split.

This limited regional launch is going to test the game's matchmaking and progression systems, backend infrastructure, and in-game commerce. The game modes include the classic Battle Royale, Team Death Match, Mini Battle Royale, 3v3 Arenas, and Ranked Battle Royale.

PHOTO: Facebook/playapex

Players in participating regions can download Apex Legends Mobile from the Google Play Store and Apple AppStore. The limited regional launch will conclude on May 3, 2020 after which progress and unlocked items earned during the limited regional launch period will be reset and converted into an equivalent amount of in-game currency during the official launch.

As a bonus, players who participated in the limited regional launch will get an extra 25 per cent in-game currency, along with Legend skins earned via the Battle Pass.

Hopefully, it won’t take too long before the game gets a global launch and players can duke it out with people all over the world. For now, players in Singapore and Malaysia can join the official Apex Legends Mobile Singapore and Malaysia Discord server to get the latest updates on the game.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.