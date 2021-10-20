Apple adds some spice to the HomePod Mini by adding a splash of colour

Apple is bringing a new look to their original white and black HomePod Mini range with the addition of colours — specifically in yellow, orange and blue.

Everything about the new speakers will be colour-matched, from the mesh, touch surface, and controls, right down to the power cable.

However, apart from the new colours, little else seems to be different between those launched today and those from one year ago.

They will be priced the same as the white and black at US$99 (S$133) and be available starting in November. Unfortunately, like last year's original launch, we have no details on local availability.

The new HomePod Mini will work with Apple's new Apple Music Voice subscription plan. This will be Apple's cheapest plan that can only be accessed using your voice and will cost US$4.99 a month.

We currently have no details on local pricing or availability.

