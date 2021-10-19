Apple launches third-generation 2021 entry level AirPods with spatial audio

Apple has now brought spatial audio across its audio hardware family. With the new third-generation AirPods getting spatial audio, this brings it to parity with the existing AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

Priced at $269 for the new third-generation Apple AirPods, the existing second-generation has been reduced to $199.

PHOTO: Apple

Featuring a design that is similar to the AirPods Pro, the new model lacks silicon ear tips and active noise cancellation.

However, the new AirPods pack in adaptive EQ as well which adjusts frequencies automatically depending on the content the user is listening to at that point in time.

Apple claims that the new AirPods pack in six hours of battery life and a five min charge gives it one hour runtime. On top of charging the latest Apple iPhones, the MagSafe charger expands its reach to the AirPods as well.

In total, users can expect 30 hours of listening time which is more than sufficient to last for days on end.

The new third-generation AirPods will be available from Oct 26, 2021 onwards and will come with a six-month subscription to Apple Music.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.