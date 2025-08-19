$218 release fee: Car park operator at Woodlands VEP centre criticised for clamping cars parked illegally

Motorists who illegally park their vehicles while collecting their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) at Woodlands Industrial Park risk having their wheels clamped and incurring a $218 release fee.

Several motorists have expressed frustration over the matter, noting they resorted to parking in restricted spaces due to the lack of available lots.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a Singaporean motorist who wished to be known only as Xiang said she turned up for an appointment at the VEP information centre on Aug 13 at 1.30pm.

Upon arrival, she found no available parking lot and opted to park in a red season parking lot near a car wash.

"I was worried I would miss my scheduled time slot and have to come back again," said the 47-year-old.

"So, I parked in the red season ticket space. But after just 10 minutes, my car was locked and I received a $218 fine notice."

Xiang added that she saw seven or eight other drivers who had their wheels clamped too, and suspected that enforcement staff may have been waiting to catch motorists who parked illegally.

"If I had been fined $50, or even $100, I wouldn't have been so angry. But regardless of how long the car is there, even if it's just 10 minutes, a fine of $218 is excessive," said Xiang.

Lack of visible signage

Another driver who faced a similar situation was Stomp contributor Tiffany, who said she had parked in a red season lot for just four minutes at the same location before her vehicle was clamped.

Tiffany criticised the car park operator, G. Tech, for the lack of clear signages warning motorists about the risk of wheel clamping, noting that the only indication was the red-painted lots on the ground.

She added that the enforcement staff were allegedly unhelpful, citing an incident where a man in his 70s had his vehicle clamped.

"When [the elderly man] told the enforcement staff he didn't have cash to pay the $218 release fee, they offered no help- no directions to an ATM [or other] alternatives," said Tiffany.

G. Tech declined to comment on the matter when contacted by AsiaOne.

When Shin Min reporters visited the site, parking lots nearest to the VEP information centre were observed to be all reserved season parking spaces with red lines, while non-reserved parking was only available further away.

A notice was also observed on one side of the wall, warning that illegal parking would result in a fine.

The VEP was first announced in 2017, with full enforcement beginning on July 1 this year.

All Singapore-registered vehicles must have a valid VEP to enter and exit Malaysia.

Vehicles entering Malaysia without a valid VEP will face a fine of RM300 (S$90). Drivers must pay the fine and complete their VEP registration before they are allowed to exit the country.

