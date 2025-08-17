Best bank offers in Singapore (August 2025): Limited-edition Stitch charms, 50% off flights and more

Everybody loves credit card sign-up promotions, but not many of us realise the promotions don't end with a welcome gift. Banks actually shower us with tons of lifestyle deals and perks just for owning and using their credit cards or debit cards — think priority early access to concert tickets, exclusive discounts, and more.

This August, sign up for selected OCBC savings accounts or OCBC credit cards to take home a limited-edition Stitch charm. With POSB, seniors can get $12 cash simply for linking their NRIC to their PayNow. Plus, every day of the week, score 50 per cent off flights and hotels with DBS/POSB!

Here's a look at all the ongoing bank offers and deals in Singapore that you can enjoy with your credit card or simply with your banking app, including lucky draws, cashback or gift promotions, and flight deals.

Bank offers in Singapore: Lucky draws, giveaways and more

OCBC SG60: Collect limited-edition Disney's Stitch charms

Celebrate SG60 with OCBC's exclusive range of Disney's Stitch charms, each featuring a local twist-from gem biscuits to bubble tea. These collectables are available for a limited time and stocks are expected to run out fast.

How to get your Stitch charm:

1. Apply for a new OCBC product

Open a qualifying savings account (Child Development, MyOwn, or 360 Account)

Or apply for an OCBC Rewards Card (for new cardholders, plus a minimum S$60 spend within 30 days)

Get 1 charm per successful application

2. Deposit S$6,000 in fresh funds

Top up your OCBC 360 Account with at least $6,000 in new funds and register your interest

Funds will be earmarked for 60 days

3. Redeem using reward points or miles

Swap OCBC$, 90°N Miles, or VOYAGE Miles for a Stitch charm under Rewards > Hot Deals in the OCBC app

OCBC$: 5,000 | 90°N Miles: 1,327 | VOYAGE Miles: 1,238

Bonus:

Catch Stitch in person at OCBC Wisma Atria's tropical display for a photo-op during SG60. More promos and events are happening at this flagship space.

Things to note:

Charms are available while stocks last; T&Cs apply.

Only the design on your voucher is eligible for collection.

Uncollected charms will be forfeited after Dec 31, 2025.

DBS Half-priced Holidays

Looking to stretch your travel budget without cutting back on the fun? With DBS Half-priced Holidays, the only thing you'll be cutting is prices-and in half. From now till Dec 31, 2025, enjoy 50 per cent off travel bookings every single day of the week-exclusively with your DBS/POSB card.

Whether you're booking flights, hotels, or activities, there's a fresh deal waiting daily across popular platforms like Trip.com, Expedia, Cathay Pacific, KKday, Klook, and more.

Keep an eye out for daily promo codes-here's a summary:

UOB Nation of Savers SG60 Bonanza

Looking for a reason to boost your savings? With the UOB Nation of Savers SG60 Bonanza, you can earn guaranteed cash credits and stand a chance to win in a $21,800 lucky draw — all by topping up your savings.

How it works:

Sign up via Rewards+ on UOB TMRW before Sept 30, 2025.

Deposit new funds (at least $20,000) into your eligible UOB savings account. Keep the funds set aside for seven months — no withdrawals during this period.

Get rewarded based on how much you deposit:

Enter the lucky draw for a shot at these prizes:

Boost your chances:

Double your lucky draw entries if you apply for a new eligible savings account or credit your monthly salary into your account.Eligible UOB savings accounts include: UOB Passbook Savings Account, UOB Uniplus Account, UOB Stash Account, UOB One Account or UOB Lady's Savings Account

Promotion ends Sept 30, 2025.

POSB: Up to $12 cash reward for linking your NRIC to PayNow (for seniors)

If you're 55 or older and a POSB/DBS customer, you can earn up to $12 just by linking your NRIC to PayNow and making a few simple transactions.

How it works:

Who's eligible?

Singapore Citizens and PRs aged 55 and above (born in or before 1970), who haven't linked their NRIC to PayNow with POSB/DBS in the past six months.

How to qualify:

Link your NRIC to your POSB/DBS account using PayNow (via digibank mobile or online). Make at least three local PayNow or PayLah! transactions during the qualifying period.

Rewards:

(Limited to first 10,000 qualified customers per period.)

Promo period:

- Qualifying Period 1: Aug 1- Sept 30, 2025

- Qualifying Period 2: Nov 1 - Dec 31, 2025

No sign-up required: You'll be automatically enrolled if eligible.

Other notes:

- Reward is credited to your PayNow-linked account within two months after the period ends.

- Existing PayNow NRIC links with other banks can be switched to POSB/DBS to qualify.

- Make sure to keep your PayNow-NRIC link active until you receive your reward.

Bank offers in Singapore: Travel deals

There's no shortage of airfare discounts from banks like DBS, Citibank, HSBC and more. I've trawled through their promotion pages to summarise them here.

Citibank promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

Have a Citibank credit card? Here's a summary of Citibank's ongoing flight and cruise promotions in 2025.

Book your flights with the Citi PremierMiles Card to earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Your Citibank credit card could also get you a discount on online travel booking sites for your accommodation. Right now, there's ongoing offers with Agoda:

HSBC promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

Don't have an HSBC credit card? The HSBC TravelOne Card offers one of the highest miles earn rates for foreign spending, at 2.4 miles per $1.

On top of these promotions, you can also get discounts off flights, hotels and more with HSBC when you book on travel booking platforms. Here's a summary of what's currently on offer:

DBS promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

DBS credit cards have plenty of ongoing flight promotions, with up to 10 per cent or $150 off airfares and complimentary luggage to take home. Here's the lowdown.

The DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card is a great travel buddy. Pay for your travel expenses with it to earn up to 10 Miles per $1 in the form of Miles for Life! DBS Points that never expire.

DBS is also running a number of ongoing accommodation offers:

UOB promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

With a UOB credit card, you could get up to 10 per cent off flights to various destinations around the world.

Although the UOB flight deals above don't include any for Singapore Airlines, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is a great way to earn KrisFlyer Miles on your Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot, KrisShop, and Kris+ purchases.

UOB credit cards will also come in handy when you're booking your hotel stays:

OCBC promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

OCBC credit cards don't fall short on travel promotions. Check out these flight and hotel promotions that you can snag with your credit card and the right promo code.

The OCBC 90°N Card is OCBC's signature miles card that lets you earn up to 7 Miles per $1 spend on Agoda accommodations worldwide.

Maybank promo codes for flights, cruises and hotels (2025)

Charge your next flight to your Maybank credit card to enjoy limited-time flight and travel discounts.

Make the most of your travel spending by charging your air ticket to the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature card. You'll earn 3.2 air miles (8X TREATS Points) for every $1 spent on air tickets and foreign currency transactions.

On top of snagging flight deals, you can also use your Maybank credit card to get you discounts on travel booking platforms

Credit card privilege programmes in Singapore

If you own a credit card, you're entitled to dining, travel, and other lifestyle offers you may not even know about. Each bank has their own privilege programme or deals catalogue that makes claiming a deal as easy as applying a promo code or claiming a voucher on your banking app.

These differ from rewards programmes that let you redeem gifts using points accumulated from your credit card spending — for example, redeeming a $5 NTUC voucher with 100 points.

Here, we're talking about catalogues of deals and promotions that you have the privilege of accessing simply because you have a credit card with that bank — for example, showing your credit card at a restaurant to enjoy a 1-for-1 offer on all main courses.

Here's a list of credit card promotion/privilege programmes in Singapore for UOB, DBS, and more.

UOB: UOB Rewards+

UOB Rewards+ is the UOB rewards programme that all UOB Cardmembers are entitled to. It also claims to be the largest rewards catalogue in Singapore. So if you have a UOB card, make sure you download the UOB TMRW app to browse all deals. You can also view dining deals at The Dining Advisor.

Standard Chartered: The Good Life

The Good Life Privileges is a deals and rewards programme open to anyone with a Standard Chartered credit or debit card (or both).

Citibank: Citi World Privileges

Citi World Privileges is full of deals for not just the rest of the world while you're on holiday, but when you're back home in Singapore too.

DBS privileges and offers

DBS may not have a fancy schmancy name for their credit card offers programme, but they've still got a ton of good deals you should check out.

American Express: Love Dining and Chillax

Amex Platinum cards aren't the most accessible, but give you access to tons of dining deals and privileges. Check out their Love Dining deals for offers at restaurants and hotels, and their Chillax programme 1-for-1 drink offers and welcome cocktails at bars around the island.

HSBC credit card promotions and deals

Like DBS, HSBC doesn't have a dedicated name for their HSBC credit card promotions programme. An HSBC credit card also gives you access to standard offers on The Entertainer with HSBC, although only selected cards give you premium offers.

OCBC credit card promotions

Another nameless programme, OCBC's credit card promotions and deals span across food, fashion, health and many other categories.

Maybank credit card promotions

The Maybank credit card promotions are all listed online, but don't forget to change the filter to see the promotions you want. Categories include: dining, beauty, travel, wellness, shopping, and more. There doesn't seem to be a way to see all categories at once.

CIMB credit card promotions

Check out CIMB's credit card deals across categories like dining, travel and lifestyle, e-commerce, and beauty and wellness. You can also select "near me" to see deals based on your location.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.