Mum claims daughter, 9, was offered vape by man on bus to Clementi

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly approached by a middle-aged man who offered her a vape while she was on a public bus headed towards Clementi bus interchange on Friday (Aug 15).

According to 8world, the girl's mother, who wished to be known only as Zhang, 42, said her daughter was on board bus 173 around 4pm on her way to piano lessons when she was approached by the man.

Zhang recounted that the man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, tapped her daughter on the shoulder before handing her a purple-coloured e-cigarette.

He purportedly told her that the vape "contained nothing," encouraging her to try it.

"It’s really creepy," said Zhang, expressing shock that someone would attempt to offer a vape to a primary school child in school uniform.

She added that her daughter firmly shook her head and ignored the man before changing seats to sit closer to the bus driver.

"In hindsight, she should have informed the driver, but she was probably too young and was in shock," Zhang explained.

Her daughter later alighted at Clementi bus interchange along with the man, who headed off in a different direction.

Zhang said she has since reported the incident to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and informed her daughter’s school, expressing hope that the school will continue to educate students on staying vigilant in such situations.

"I hope the relevant authorities will recognise this problem and take strong action against such individuals, to prevent others from being harassed, enticed, or led astray," said Zhang.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, an HSA spokesperson said that the agency is aware of the case and investigations are ongoing.

This incident follows a similar case last month, when a Primary 4 student was approached by two teenagers attempting to sell him an e-vaporiser on his way home from school.

In response, the school said it would step up surveillance around the school premises after dismissal hours as a precautionary measure.

Under current laws, the possession, use, or purchase of vapes carries a maximum fine of $2,000.

Anyone convicted of selling, offering for sale, importing, or distributing e-vaporisers can face a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

