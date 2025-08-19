'Brave and selfless': SMRT praises bus captain for helping to fight car fire near KKH

Upon seeing a car on fire near the KK Women's and Children's Hospital, a SMRT bus captain jumped into action to help put out the blaze.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire involving the engine compartment of a car along Bukit Timah Road at about 5pm on Sunday (Aug 17).

A clip of the incident posted online showed a man in SMRT uniform attempting to douse the flames razing the front bonnet of a white car.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, deputy managing director of SMRT Buses Vincent Gay said the bus captain was operating service 960e along Bukit Timah Road when he noticed the car on fire on the opposite side of the road.

With passenger safety in mind, he calmly stopped the bus at the next bus stop outside KKH and rushed to assist without hesitation, using the fire extinguisher on board the vehicle, Gay said.

"We are proud of our bus captain for his brave and selfless actions," Gay said.

"His quick response and willingness to step forward in a time of need reflect the very best of SMRT, living out our WeCare service ethos and our belief in Doing Right and Doing Good."

SCDF said it extinguished the fire using a water jet and a hose reel.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

