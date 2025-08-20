$1,500 for a 10-minute ride? Grab blames 'temporary system issue' for price glitch

Local ride-hailing platform Grab has cited a "temporary system issue" that led to "abnormally high prices" being wrongly displayed on the app on Wednesday (Aug 20).

At around noon, many users noticed unusually high fares for rides within the country.

In a post on Complaint Singapore Facebook page today, a user shared a screenshot of how a 20-minute trip from Changi Airport T2 to Punggol would cost him $1,516.

A quick check by AsiaOne showed that a short 10-minute drive from Boon Keng to Middle Road would have cost over $1,500.

The outage on Grab's app lasted for a total of 17 minutes.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from Grab said that the issue has been resolved and that the app is now functioning as usual.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused," the spokesperson said.

Grab's system is designed to detect bookings with such abnormally high fees and typically blocks them. Grab is conducting checks to see if any rides went through, where affected users will be compensated.

