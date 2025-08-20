McDonald's teases BTS TinyTan Happy Meal, here's what we know

BTS fans, here's a reason to head down to your nearest McDonald's soon.

The international fast-food chain dropped a teaser yesterday (Aug 19) on its main Instagram account announcing the upcoming release of the TinyTan Happy Meal across multiple countries.

The launch is slated for Sept 3 in the US.

The post also showed that Singapore is one of the countries included for the Happy Meal, though no announcement has been made yet from our local McDonald's regarding its official launch.

For those who aren't familiar, TinyTan is a group comprising animated characters inspired by the seven members of the famous South Korean pop boyband BTS.

According to the McDonald's website, the TinyTan Happy Meal will include two sets of toys: The Throwback Edition featuring characters in the 2021 BTS Meal promo outfits and the Encore Edition with them donning a new set of outfits inspired by their upcoming collaboration with McDonald's, which will be available in the US from Sept 23.

In addition to the collectibles, customers can also head on over to HappyMeal.com by scanning a code on their Happy Meal box to participate in the TinyTan Power Up game and sing along to BTS tunes.

BTS' previous collaboration with McDonald's Singapore was in June 2021, featuring meal packaging dressed in the group's signature purple shade.

The partnership was so popular that it had fans creating 'shrines' and resellers hiking up prices for the packaging on e-commerce sites.

AsiaOne has reached out to McDonald's Singapore for more information.

[[nid:530850]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com