McDonald's BTS meal packaging has fans creating 'shrines' and resellers making quick bucks in Malaysia

When one of the biggest boy bands in the world collaborates with one of the biggest fast food chains in the world, you know that you’re gonna get one hell of a response.

On Wednesday (May 26), Malaysia became the first Asian nation to get the highly anticipated BTS Meal and BTS fans (also known as Army) came out in droves.

Besides flexing photos of the meal — a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal with sweet chilli and cajun dipping sauces — on social media, fans also shared what they've done with the paper packaging after they've filled their tummies.

made a hanging organizer for my stationery from the #BTSMeal packaging and an old wall calendar :-D pic.twitter.com/DHDA7dwArq — rin⁷ 🍂 (@ktaebwi_613) May 27, 2021

While some have already found creative ways on how to keep their BTS Meal packaging as memorabilia, others went the extra mile to keep the items in mint condition.

A Facebook post showing how some dedicated Army carefully cleaned, dried, and framed the paper packaging went viral with over 2,000 likes, shares and comments.

Empty food packaging for sale

Besides BTS fans, resellers are also in on this phenomenon that’s taken Malaysia by storm.

Empty food packaging of the BTS Meal has turned into mementoes overnight and with that comes an underground market for these products.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell

Knowing that the items are in high demand (both McDonald’s delivery app and online delivery service crashed on launch day), online resellers are pricing them for as much as RM59.90 (S$19.16) on Shopee.

This is happening on other e-commerce sites such as Carousell too.

Some sellers are also including free BTS merchandise in their 'offer' while others are offering to iron out the crumples found on the paper bag.

While the BTS Meal is available in Malaysia until June 16, fans in Singapore would have to wait till June 21 to get their hands on them.

