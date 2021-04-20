What's real and what's fake? Fans go viral over super realistic mock-ups of McDonald's & BTS collab

By now, most of you would have probably heard about the BTS and McDonald's collaboration that will be launching next month in nearly 50 countries.

It's understandable that the K-pop group's fan base — also known as Army — is super stoked for this. We won't be surprised if most of them have already taken leave in advance. Just so that they can be one of the first ones to get their hands on the meal.

Coming this 27 May: The BTS Meal Posted by McDonald's on Monday, April 19, 2021

While McDonald's has yet to release any official pictures of the meal, which consists of chicken McNuggets, fries and two dips, some very realistic images have been seen floating around the internet, especially on Twitter.

Don't be fooled — these are actually just mock-ups created by enthusiastic and insanely talented Armies.

The most viral mock-up – and the one we find the most convincing – currently has over 24,300 retweets and 83,300 likes at the time of writing.

bts x happy meal pic.twitter.com/6IBe9NNU7R — thea (@prismamin) April 19, 2021

Created by Twitter user Thea (@prismamin), the BTS x Happy Meal consists of reimagined McDonald's menu items such as the McFlurry, Big Mac and fries. These have been named McKrokosmos, McCity and McItRight respectively, inspired by some of the boy band's songs.

Thea also has another set of photos created in a completely different style and this series currently has more than 12,700 retweets and 44,900 likes.

Keeping with the theme, the names of three products — McIgShop, McMcBungee and McOfTheSoul — are also a nod to BTS' music. For example, McIgShop is a clever reference to the track Magic Shop, while McOfTheSoul refers to the group's hit Map of the Soul albums.

One would notice an ongoing theme across all photographs: the colour purple. This stems from the phrase "I purple you", which was coined by band member Kim Tae-hyung, better known as V.

Food isn't the only thing on Army's agenda — Twitter user Patricia (@fluffrm) also created a matching paper bag for takeaway diners and their Happy Meals.

These come emblazoned with the quote "Shoes on, get up in the morn'. Happy Meal, let's rock and roll," alongside the McDonalds and BTS logo.

AN INDEED HAPPY MEAL!!



MCDONALDS BTS Meal, the only BTS product we can afford now pic.twitter.com/jQkWFi99ZY — xami🌙✨ (@torongalien) April 19, 2021

Twitter user Xami (@torongalien) also shared a reworked McDonald's logo that features the fast food chain's iconic insignia as neon purple lights against a dark purple brick wall background.

Want to look your best while enjoying the BTS McDonald's meal? Fan (@jhwmin) has created some 'exclusive merchandise' featuring purple sweaters with the popular catchphrase 'I'm lovin' it' emblazoned across the front.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EzWdXBPVIAcfEbM.jpg

On the more hilarious end of the spectrum, one fan created an image of another band member, SUGA, dropping a mic with the words "McDrop" splashed across the front of the image.

This isn't the first time that BTS fans have gone the extra mile in the name of BTS. Back in 2019, members of Army banded together to stand up for their idols when YouTube personality Ethan Klein criticised the K-pop giant.

In another incident, 11,000 members of the group collectively donated more than half a billion won (S$596,387) towards coronavirus relief. This was done after band member Suga had donated $113,000 to help prevent the spread of the virus.

