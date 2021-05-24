Bad news for BTS fans: The boyband's collab with McDonald's is coming out later than expected

Sorry BTS fans, your much-anticipated McDonald's and BTS collaboration will have to wait.

On Monday (May 24), McDonald's took to their social media platforms to announce that they will be shifting the launch of The BTS Meal from May 27 to June 21 instead.

The fast food chain cited Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) as the reason for doing so and asked their customers to "stay safe".

As expected, the comments section was flooded with emotional BTS fans — also known as Army — and many of them expressed their disappointment with the delay.

However, some were more understanding towards the situation and said that this was a good move on McDonald's part.

Armies have been super stoked for this collaboration ever since McDonald's first announcement, with some even coming up with realistic mock-ups of the launch.

Fingers crossed that this Covid-19 situation will ease by June 21.

