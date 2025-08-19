'I vaped when I woke up until I slept': More youth vaping to cope with stress, say social workers

SINGAPORE — After he failed his O-level exams, which he took as a private candidate, Malcolm (not his real name) used etomidate-laced vapes, or Kpods, to cope with the disappointment.

His friend from school had introduced him to them, and Malcolm, 18, was soon diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

He would vape from the time he woke up until he slept.

Vaping in his friend's home at first, Malcolm subsequently vaped blatantly in malls, public smoking areas and on the streets.

A few months later, he would black out every day.

He said: "My friend said (Kpods) would help with the depression, but it made it worse."

His parents contacted an addiction recovery centre, We Care Community Services, for help.

Over two months, Malcolm attended a drop-in centre daily from 10.30am to 7pm, where he received regular counselling. He has been clean of Kpods for three months, and will start a PSB Academy course in life sciences in September.

He is one of over 30 clients who sought help at We Care to quit vaping in 2025.

Seven social service agencies said that they are seeing more young people vaping, with some noting a spike in the first quarter of 2025.

We Care, along with Allkin Singapore, The Salvation Army, Youth Guidance Outreach Services, the Methodist Welfare Services' (MWS) Girls' Residence, Care Corner Singapore, and Care Singapore, reported an increase in youth vapers or inquiries on quitting vaping, which is banned here.

Some started vaping as young as 10 years old.

On Aug 17, during the National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said vaping is affecting young people in Singapore.

He said the authorities will be taking tougher action against those who sell vapes laced with addictive substances like etomidate. Etomidate is meant for use only during medical procedures. When vaped, it enters the lungs directly, potentially triggering spasms, breathing difficulties, seizures and even psychosis.

Lena Teo, director of programmes and services at charity Care Singapore, said a primary school contacted her organisation for help in October 2024, and again in April. Care Singapore is working with a group of about 25 upper primary girls from this school with behavioural challenges such as vaping, bullying, defiance and truancy issues.

Alvin Seng, a counsellor at We Care, said referrals were mostly from concerned parents. But We Care has gradually seen individuals in their 20s and 30s coming forward too.

Seng said helpline staff have reported up to three to five Kpod-related inquiries daily in the past month.

He added: "Risk-taking behaviour is not new and is something that has been presenting itself differently throughout generations of adolescents.

"It's just that regulation and control measures have not caught up with the proliferation among Singapore's youth, which has now escalated their access to drug-laced vapes."

Allkin has seen more youth using vapes since 2023, prompting it to start vaping-related programmes in 2024.

Its senior social worker of youth service, Chua Hui Zhen, said around 60 of the 300 young people it served in the last year reported they had vaped before or were currently vaping.

Chua said vaping affects both genders.

"The profiles of these young people vary quite widely, from those who present other at-risk behaviours to youth who are performing well academically," she said, adding that this makes targeted intervention less effective.

Normalised behaviour

Social workers said vaping is normalised and perceived as acceptable in peer groups.

Flora Tan, senior social worker at Care Corner Youth Services, said almost all the 300-odd young people in its street outreach programme are vaping.

Around August 2024, Care Corner noticed about a third of them abusing Kpods.

And half of the 20 to 30 residents at MWS Girls' Residence, which cares for vulnerable young women aged 15 to 21, said they vaped or tried to do so in 2025, up from 35 per cent in 2024.

Audrey Rajalingam, who heads MWS Girls' Residence, said many view vaping as a safer alternative to smoking.

She added: "They are also drawn to the variety of flavours. Most were introduced to vaping through friends at school or by their boyfriends."

A survey conducted with youth who have attended Allkin's vaping-related programmes found that common reasons for continued vaping included coping with stress and boredom.

And over 75 per cent reported having more than five people in their social circles who vape.

Where do young people vape?

We Care's Seng said any space that provides momentary privacy or concealment, such as staircases, fire escapes, toilets or multi-storey carparks, is where young people sneak away to for a quick puff.

He said: "Given the normalisation of vape use and the lack of enforcement, it is also not uncommon to see individuals sneaking a puff in public, such as on public transport or on the streets."

In July, enforcement officers conducted checks outside five institutes of higher learning, issuing fines and confiscating vapes.

Some young people said they vaped in and around shopping malls.

A spokesperson for Frasers Property, which owns malls like Nex and Waterway Point, said: "We take the safety and comfort of our shoppers seriously and are stepping up vigilance across our malls through enhanced security patrols and CCTV surveillance.

"Any possible criminal issues will be referred to the authorities for further action."

CapitaLand Investment, which manages Ion Orchard, Plaza Singapura, Bugis Junction and Bugis+, said security personnel at its malls conduct regular patrols to deter errant smoking and vaping.

"We are working closely with the authorities to monitor the situation. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all our shoppers," said CapitaLand Investment's spokesperson.

*Scape, a youth-centric hub which will officially be relaunched in November with more dedicated spaces for young people, said it does not condone or support the use of illegal substances, including vapes.

Its spokesperson said: "While we have not received reports of vaping within our premises, we remain vigilant and take the matter seriously.

"As *Scape prepares for its full reopening as a dedicated youth hub in November, we remain committed to fostering a safe and healthy environment for all youth."

Images of young people vaping on public transport have also flooded social media.

A video was posted online of a 19-year-old who allegedly used a vape at Lakeside MRT station and pushed a train staff member.

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said the incident happened on Aug 10, and a commuter informed station staff about the teen allegedly vaping. Lam said staff escorted him off the train, and handed him over to the authorities.

He added: "During the process, the individual acted aggressively towards our staff, pushing them and attempting to retrieve the vaping device. Our staff responded appropriately in self-defence while maintaining public order and ensuring the safety of other commuters."

A notice of offence was issued to the teen for his inappropriate conduct and for breaching network regulations, said Lam.

He added that SMRT encourages commuters who spot similar incidents to immediately report them to staff.

The police said the teen is assisting with investigations on the use of criminal force. An e-vaporiser found on him was handed to the Health Sciences Authority.

On Aug 18, the Land Transport Authority warned that commuters caught vaping will be removed from public transport premises, and the police may be called in for those found to be intoxicated.

Allkin's Chua said it is committed to helping young people quit vaping.

She said: "When they are open to change, we work closely with them through our programmes or connect them to appropriate resources for additional support."

