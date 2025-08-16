Best credit card promotions in Singapore (August 2025): Citibank, DBS, HSBC, UOB and more

This August, sign up for a credit card and you could walk away with welcome gifts like:

Up to $500 cash with $500 minimum spend (plus a chance to win $10,000!)

Up to 90,000 Membership Rewards® points (enough to redeem to a Return Trip to Seoul, South Korea on Singapore Airlines)

LOJEL Voja Small Cabin Luggage (worth $250)

Clearly, we're spoilt for choice — banks in Singapore are competing so hard for new credit card customers that they are practically raining Apple products, Nintendo Switches, ergonomic chairs, and other freebies on us. Even if you don't see any item you want, some welcome gifts are just straight up cold, hard cash!

But which are the best credit card promotions in Singapore? Here are our top picks from Citibank, Standard Chartered, UOB, DBS, and more.

An overview: Best credit card promotions in Singapore (Aug 2025)

Credit card Credit card promotion Minimum spend Promotion valid until Citi Rewards Card, Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard Your choice of gift:– 5 ,040 SmartPoints – $370 cash via PayNowRedeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store . Plus, get an extra $50 cash when you spend monthly on your card for 3 months. $500 (within 30 days) 11 Aug 2025 Citi SMRT Card, Citi Cash Back Card, Citi M1 Credit Card Your choice of gift:– 5,040 SmartPoints – Up to $350 cash via PayNow Plus, a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize. $500 (within 30 days) 11 Aug 2025 Citi PremierMiles Card Your choice of gift:– 5,040 SmartPoints – Up to $400 cash via PayNow Plus, a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize. $500 (within 30 days) 11 Aug 2025 Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account Your choice of gift: – 7,000 SmartPoints – $500 cash – $500 spend within 30 days – Start a Citigold relationship, join as an AI, make a $300,000 deposit within 3 months 31 Aug 2025 Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card Your choice of gift:– $350 cash via PayNow – 4,000 SmartPoints Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store . $800 (within 30 days) 11 Aug 2025 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card Your choice of gift:– $230 cash via PayNow – 2,990 SmartPoints Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store . $800 (within 30 days) 11 Aug 2025 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card – $180 cash via PayNow – Up to 30 ,000 miles (with payment of annual fee) or 20,000 miles (annual fee waived) $800 (within 60 days) 11 Aug 2025 Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Credit Card – $250 cash via PayNow or 3,000 SmartPoints – 50,000 miles – Pay your income tax with the card, and spend $2,000 in eligible transactions within 60 days. – Spend $2,000 in 60 days and pay annual fee 11 Aug 2025 CIMB World Mastercard – $50 cash – Up to $188 cashback – $188 spend within 60 days – $988 spend within 30 days 31 Aug 2025 CIMB Visa Signature CIMB Visa Infinite UOB One Card $350 cash credit from UOB $1,000 spend/month for 2 consecutive months (first 200 new-to-UOB credit card customers) 31 Aug 2025 UOB Absolute Cashback Card 10per cent cashback (capped at $250) during card approval calendar month and the following calendar month – 31 Jul 2025 UOB EVOL Credit Card LOJEL Voja Small Cabin Luggage (worth $250) or $100 Cash Spend $500 worth of overseas spend in foreign currency within 30 days 31 Aug 2025 Lazada-UOB Card $200 cashback + $30 Lazada vouchers – Spend $100/month at Lazada for 3 consecutive months – Add the Lazada-UOB card as a payment card within the Lazada App before 31 Aug 2025 31 Aug 2025 HSBC Advance Credit Card Your choice of gift: – $390 cash via PayNow– 6,140 SmartPoints Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store . $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month + provide marketing consent 10 Aug 2025 HSBC Live+ Card HSBC Revolution Credit Card HSBC TravelOne Card Your choice of gift: – $390 cash via PayNow – 6,140 SmartPointsRedeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. $500 spend from Card Account Opening Date to end of the following month + provide marketing consent 10 Aug 2025 American Express True Cashback Card $160 eCapitaVouchers $500 spend within 30 days 28 Aug 2025 American Express Platinum Credit Card 25,000 Membership Rewards points $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months 30 Sep 2025 American Express The Platinum Card 90,000 Membership Rewards® points $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 2 months 30 Sep 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles $2,000 spend and annual fee payment within 3 months 30 Sep 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card Up to 11,000 KrisFlyer miles $1,000 spend within 2 months 30 Sep 2025 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 54,000 HighFlyer points $3,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months 30 Sep 2025 DBS yuu Visa Card / DBS yuu American Express Card $300 cashback + $80 Esso fuel discount voucher $800 spend within 60 days 31 Oct 2025 DBS Live Fresh Card $300 cashback $800 spend within 60 days 31 Oct 2025 ​​ DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card Up to 38,000 miles $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 31 Aug 2025 ​​ DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 38,000 miles DBS Takashimaya American Express Card $180 cashback $300 spend within Takashimaya within first month from card approval date. 31 Aug 2025 OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card 2,100 SmartPoints or $140 Cash via PayNow Apply and charge at least $500 worth of qualifying transactions within 30 days. 11 Aug 2025 OCBC Rewards Credit Card OCBC 365 Credit Card 90°N Card / 90°N Visa Card

1. Citibank credit card promotion

Looking to sign up for a new Citibank credit card? You're in luck. Citibank credit card welcome gifts are looking very attractive right now.

Among the Citi credit cards on promotion, my top pick this month is the Citi SMRT Card. Don't judge it by its name. This card is one of Singapore's underrated cashback cards with five per cent cashback on groceries, transport and online spend. The kicker? This month, apply for the Citi SMRT Card and get up to $350 cash, plus a chance to win $10,000!

If you are a miles chaser, another top pick is the Citi PremierMiles Card. This card lets you earn Citi Miles that never expire.

Here's a summary of all the Citibank credit cards with ongoing promotions:

Citibank credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Citi PremierMiles Card $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. Citi Miles never expire Your choice of gift: – 5,040 SmartPoints OR – $400 cash via PayNow Spend criteria: Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. Plus, one lucky winner will walk away with a S$10,000 grand prize in our lucky draw! 11 Aug 2025 Citi Cash Back+ Mastercard 1.6per cent cashback that never expires. No minimum spend required and no cap on cashback Your choice of gift: – 5,040 SmartPoints – $370 cash via PayNow Spend criteria: Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. Plus, one lucky winner will walk away with a S$10,000 grand prize in our lucky draw! 11 Aug 2025 Citi Rewards Card 10X Rewards on online purchases, ride-hailing and shopping Citi Cash Back Card 6per cent cashback on dining, 8per cent cashback on groceries and petrol Your choice of gift: – 5,040 SmartPoints – $350 cash via PayNow Spend criteria: Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. Plus, one lucky winner will walk away with a S$10,000 grand prize in our lucky draw! 11 Aug 2025 Citi SMRT Card 5per cent savings on Online Purchases, Groceries, Taxi, Ride-hailing & Public Transport Citi M1 Credit Card Up to 10per cent rebate on recurring M1 bills, 10per cent off device accessories at M1 shops Citi PremierMiles Card + Citi Wealth First Account – $1 = 1.2 Citi Miles on Local spend and 2 Citi Miles on Foreign currency spend. –Up to 7.51per cent interest on your Citi Wealth First Account Your choice of gift: – $500 cash – 7,000 SmartPoints Criteria: – Spend a minimum of $500 within 30 days from card approval date. – Start a Citigold relationship and join as an AI, make a $300,000 deposit within 3 months of account opening and maintain the funds until gift fulfilment. 31 Aug 2025

2. Standard Chartered credit card promotions

This month, it's tough to pick the best Standard Chartered credit card promotion. However, the unlimited cashback Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card promotion comes up top in terms of cash value with $350 cash or 4,000 SmartPoints. Plus, get two per cent unlimited cashback on it from now till Oct 31, 2025 when you spend $800 a month.

This month, you can also get $230 cash via PayNow or 2,990 SmartPoints when you apply for the Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card or Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card.

Here's a summary of all Standard Chartered credit card promotions this month:

Standard Chartered credit card Key features Promotion Valid until Standard Chartered Simply Cash Credit Card – [MoneySmart exclusive] 2per cent unlimited cashback for transactions charged after the first $800 spend – 1.5per cent unlimited cashback with no minimum spend on spends below $800 Your choice of gift: – $350 Cash via PayNow – 4,000 SmartPoints Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. Spend criteria: Spend a minimum of $800 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. 11 Aug 2025 Standard Chartered Smart Credit Card Up to 10per cent cashback on digital subscriptions, at fast food outlets and daily commutes (minimum $1,500 monthly spend) Your choice of gift: – $230 cash via PayNow – 2,990 SmartPoints Redeem your SmartPoints for any gift on our Rewards Store. Spend criteria: Spend a minimum of $800 in eligible transactions within 30 days of credit card approval. 11 Aug 2025 Standard Chartered Rewards+ Credit Card 10X Rewards Points per S$1 spent in foreign currency, 5X Rewards Points per S$1 local dining spend Standard Chartered Journey Credit Card 3 miles per S$1 spent on online Transportation, Food Delivery & Online Grocery transactions – $180 cash via PayNow – Up to 30 ,000 miles with payment of annual fee / 20,000 miles with annual fee waived when you spend $800 within 60 days. 11 Aug 2025 Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Credit Card 3 miles per S$1 overseas spend; 1.4 miles per S$1 local spend Your choice of gift: – $250 cash via PayNow OR – 3,000 SmartPoints Plus 50,000 miles from Standard Chartered When you apply, pay your income tax with the card, and spend $2,000 in eligible transactions within 60 days. 11 Aug 2025

3. CIMB credit card promotion

There are three credit cards with an ongoing promotion to get $188 cashback for those new to CIMB credit cards.

The most accessible CIMB credit card is the CIMB World Mastercard, which has a $0 minimum spend per month. Note, however, that you'll need to hit $1,000 spend a month to enjoy the card's higher two per cent unlimited cashback rate.

Here are all the CIMB credit card promotions:

CIMB credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until CIMB World Mastercard 2per cent unlimited cashback on Wine & Dine, Online Food Delivery, Movies & Digital Entertainment, Taxi & Automobile, Luxury Goods. No annual fees for life. $50 cash with $108 spend within 30 days + $188 cashback with $988 spend within 60 days OR $88 cashback with $108 spend within 30 days 31 Aug 2025 CIMB Visa Signature 10per cent cashback on Beauty & Wellness, Online Shopping, Groceries and more, capped at S$100 per month and up to S$20 per category. Minimum spend $800. CIMB Visa Infinite 2per cent unlimited cashback on Travel, Overseas, Online Spend in Foreign Currencies with $2,000 minimum monthly spend.

4. UOB credit card promotions

Right now, several UOB credit cards have a special SG60 promotion: get $60 cash guaranteed when you spend $500 within 30 days! Plus, one lucky winner will clinch $6,000 cash in our grand draw, and 60 consolation winners get $100 cash. The applicable credit cards are:

UOB One Credit Card

UOB Absolute Cashback Card

UOB Lady’s Card

UOB PRVI American Express Miles Card

UOB PRVI MASTERCARD Miles Card

UOB PRVI VISA Miles Card

On top of this SG60 promotion, these UOB credit cards come with the following welcome rewards this July:

UOB credit card Key features Promotion Valid until UOB One Card Up to 10per cent rebate on McDonald’s, Grab, Shopee, SP and more $350 cash credit from UOB (with $1,000 spend per month for 2 consecutive months for first 200 new-to-UOB credit card customers) 31 Aug 2025 UOB Absolute Cashback Card 1.7per cent limitless cashback with no minimum spend Enjoy 10per cent cashback (capped at $250) during your card approval calendar month and the following calendar month 31 Aug 2025 UOB EVOL Credit Card 10per cent cashback on Local Online, Mobile Contactless, Telco, Gym, Streaming spend with $800/month spend – LOJEL Voja Small Cabin Luggage (worth $250) or $100 Cash with $500 worth of overseas spend in foreign currency within 30 days– Plus, $350 cash credit from UOB when you spend $1,000 per month for 2 consecutive months from card approval date ( first 200 new-to-UOB credit card customers) 31 Aug 2025 Lazada-UOB Card 20per cent rebates on Lazada spend, 6per cent rebates on Redmart spend, 5per cent rebates on Dine, Entertainment & Transport spend – $200 cashback for new-to-UOB credit card customers who spend $100/month at Lazada for 3 consecutive months from their card approval. – $30 Lazada Vouchers when you successfully add the Lazada-UOB card as a payment card within the Lazada App before 31 Aug 2025. 31 Aug 2025

5. HSBC credit card promotions

The HSBC credit card line-up gained an exciting new lifestyle card last year — the HSBC Live+ Credit Card, which was crowned the Winner of the Best Credit Card Product for Cash Back in Asia Pacific 2025.

Although the card's generous eight per cent cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment was supposed to end on Dec 31, 2024, it's since been (sort of) extended. If you sign up for the card from now till Sept 30, 2025, you get to enjoy a total of eight per cent cashback at selected dining, shopping and/or entertainment merchants for the first two calendar quarters from your card issue date.

Coupled with the welcome gifts it comes with, the HSBC Live+ is one attractive card.

HSBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until HSBC Advance Credit Card 1.5per cent cashback on local and overseas purchases with no minimum spend Your choice of gift: – 6,140 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR – $390 cash via PayNow Qualifying criteria : Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. 10 Aug 2025 HSBC Live+ Card Up to 8per cent cashback on dining, shopping and entertainment; 5per cent cashback on petrol Your choice of gift: – 6,140 SmartPoints , which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR– $390 cash via PayNow Qualifying criteria : Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. 10 Aug 2025 HSBC Revolution Credit Card S$1 = 10X Points on Online Spend on Travel, Shopping & Dining Your choice of gift: – 6,14 0 SmartPoints , which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR– $390 cash via PayNow Plus, stand a chance to get the latest Nintendo Switch 2 (worth $799). Qualifying criteria : Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. 10 Aug 2025 HSBC TravelOne Card S$1 local spend = 1.2 miles; S$1 on foreign spend = 2.4 miles Your choice of gift: – 6,140 SmartPoints, which you can use to redeem any gift from our Rewards Store OR – $390 cash via PayNowQualifying criteria: Spend $500 from Card Account Opening Date to the end of the following month and provide marketing consent in the application form. 10 Aug 2025

If you apply and meet the spend requirements for the cards above, you'll also stand to walk away with prizes like Apple iPhone 16 Pro, 128GB (worth $1,599), Nintendo Switch 2 (worth $719), Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones (worth $649) and more.

6. AMEX credit card promotions

This month, the juiciest Amex welcome promotion is the 90,000 Membership Rewards® points (equivalent to 100,000 Air Miles) you'll earn with the American Express The Platinum Card.

You'll need to spend $8,000 within the first six months from card approval, which will also earn you 10,000 Membership Rewards® points.

Here are all the American Express credit card promotions this month:

American Express credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Valid until American Express True Cashback Card 3per cent cashback on up to $5,000 spend in the first 6 months $160 eCapitaVouchers Spend criteria: Spend $500 within 30 days 28 Aug 2025 American Express Platinum Credit Card $1.60 spend = 10 Points at participating Platinum 10Xcelerator Partners / 2X Points on all other spend 25,000 Membership Rewards pointswith $1,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months of card approval . 30 Sep 2025 American Express The Platinum Card $1.60 spend = 2 Membership Rewards / 20 Membership Rewards points on 10Xcelerator spending Up to 90,000 Membership Rewards® points Spend criteria: $8,000 minimum spend and annual fee payment within 2 months of card approval 30 Sep 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.2 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.2 KrisFlyer miles Up to 17,000 KrisFlyer miles with $2,000 spend and annual fee payment within 3 months of card approval. 30 Sep 2025 American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card $1 local spend = 1.1 KrisFlyer miles; S$1 spend on Grab = 3.1 KrisFlyer miles Up to 11,000 KrisFlyer miles (new cardmembers) with a minimum spend of $1,000 within first 2 months of card approval. 30 Sep 2025 The American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card Up to 8 HighFlyer Points per S$1 spent on eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights Up to 54,000 HighFlyer pointswith $3,000 spend and annual fee payment within 2 months of card approval . 30 Sep 2025

7. DBS credit card promotions

The juiciest DBS credit card sign-up promotion this month belongs to the DBS yuu Card — get up to $380 cash rewards, comprising $300 cashback and $80 Esso fuel discount Voucher:

Here's the full list of ongoing DBS credit card promotions:

DBS credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry DBS yuu Visa Card 5per cent cash rebate / 2.8 mpd with no minimum spend, or up to 18per cent cash rebates or 10 mpd with $600 monthly spend $300 cashback (new cardmembers) + $80 Esso Fuel Discount Voucher (apply with code YUU380) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 31 Oct 2025 DBS yuu American Express Card $300 cashback (new cardmembers) + $80 Esso Fuel Discount Voucher (apply with code YUU380) with $800 minimum spend within 60 days. 31 Oct 2025 ​​ DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card $1 spend on Agoda = Up to 4.3 miles in the form of DBS Points that never expire Up to 38,000 miles with $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 31 Aug 2025 ​​ DBS Altitude American Express Card Up to 38 ,000 miles with $800 spend and payment of annual fee within 60 days 31 Aug 2025 DBS Takashimaya American Express Card 2 Taka Bonus Points for every S$10 spend at Takashimaya, 10per cent additional discount during Takashimaya sales events $180 cashbackwith $300 minimum spend within Takashimaya within first month from card approval date. 31 Aug 2025

These other DBS credit cards do not have ongoing sign-up promotions:

DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card

SAFRA DBS Card

DBS Live Fresh Student Card

DBS Woman’s Card

DBS Woman’s World Card

DBS Esso Card

A word on the DBS Woman's and Woman's World Card: Don't be fooled by the name. You can apply for these cards no matter your gender.

8. POSB credit card promotion

The POSB Everyday Card is a straightforward cash rebates card with (strictly speaking) no minimum spend; certain bonus reward categories require you to spend above $800/month.

Currently there isn't any ongoing POSB Everyday Card promotion, but this card is still great for (as the name suggests) making the most out of your everyday spending.

9. Maybank credit card promotions

While Maybank credit cards aren't currently offering welcome gifts, they're still worth checking out.

My top pick is the Maybank Family & Friends Card, a cashback card that offers up to eight per cent cashback on five cashback categories of your choice, plus up to eight per cent cashback on Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesia Rupiah spend.

10. OCBC credit card promotions

This month, OCBC credit cards come with goodies such as 2,100 SmartPoints or $140 cash. Don't know which card to choose? We got you. For the foodies, the OCBC 365 Credit Card earns you 5per cent cashback on everyday dining with a minimum monthly spend of $800.

For a card that earns rebates you on a wider range of spend categories, consider the OCBC Rewards Credit Card for up to 4 miles per dollar at selected retailers. Psst, this card is also a good choice to pair with the Amaze Card!

OCBC credit card Key feature(s) Promotion Expiry OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card 1.6per cent in unlimited cashback with no minimum spend 2,100 SmartPoints or $140 Cash when you apply and charge at least $500 worth of qualifying transactions within 30 days. 11 Aug 2025 OCBC Rewards Credit Card S$1 = 10 OCBC$ (equivalent to 4 Miles per S$1) on eligible local and overseas spend OCBC 365 Credit Card 5per cent cashback on everyday dining, 6per cent cashback on fuel, 3per cent cashback on groceries, land transport, online travel, recurring telco and electricity bills 90°N Card / 90°N Visa Card S$1 = Up to 7 Miles on Agoda accommodationS$1 foreign spend = 2.1 MilesS$1 local spend = 1.3 Miles

Credit card promotions - is there a catch?

With free AirPods Pro, ergonomic standing desks and thousands of miles raining down on us, you might be wondering: Is there a catch to all these freebies?

Truth is, there is one drawback to signing up for credit card promotions: You won't be eligible for more freebies in the future. Well, at least for a year. Here's how it works:

Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you're thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that you must hit the minimum spend to get your reward. If you're really lucky, you'll get your shiny new iPad or cashback immediately upon card approval.

However, most banks require you to spend a minimum sum (say, $1,000 in the first month) and sometimes even fork out the first year's annual credit card fee (goodbye, fee waiver!). After all that, banks will make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie.

