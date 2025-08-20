14-year-old girl among 3 taken to hospital after minibus falls into Bukit Panjang canal

Three people, including a 14-year-old girl, were taken to hospitals after the minibus they were in smashed through railings and fell into a canal in Bukit Panjang, according to a post uploaded to the Singapore Roads Accident Facebook page on Tuesday (Aug 19).

In photographs of the incident, a green minibus can be seen stationary inside the canal, perpendicular to the water's flow.

The green railing separating the canal from the pedestrian pathway above is also visibly damaged.

A separate post of the incident shows video footage of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel escorting a man, woman and a girl out of the canal via a ladder.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the SCDF said that they were alerted to a road traffic accident near the junction of Bukit Panjang Road and Bukit Panjang Ring Road at about 1.10pm on Tuesday.

When they arrived, the SCDF noted the van in the drain and officers used a ladder to gain access to the stranded civilians within.

Three persons were brought out to safety, with two being taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while another was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

A 68-year-old male minibus driver and his two female passengers, aged 14 and 53, were taken conscious to hospital, police told The Straits Times.

The logo of an international school off West Coast Road — International Community School — can be seen on a side of the minibus.

The school and the transport company said in a joint statement that none of the school's students were involved in the accident, reported The Straits Times.

The vehicle was being used to ferry students from another school and the two female passengers who were injured were reportedly a bus attendant and a student.

