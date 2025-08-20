Man, 30, arrested for allegedly slashing another man with Swiss Army knife in Geylang

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Aug 18) for allegedly attacking a man with a Swiss Army knife in Geylang.

According to a news release on Tuesday (Aug 19), the police said that they received a call for assistance on Monday at around 9.20am.

The incident occurred at 810 Geylang Road, where City Plaza, a shopping mall, is located.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police found that the 30-year-old man allegedly slashed the male victim with a Swiss Army knife during a dispute.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division were able to swiftly identify the suspect and arrest him within six hours of the incident through follow-up investigations which included the use of images from CCTV cameras.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons under Section 324 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he will face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or a combination of the three penalties.

The police said that it has "zero tolerance towards such acts of violence in the community" and will not hesitate to take a firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

