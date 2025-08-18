Those caught vaping in public transport premises will be removed, reported to authorities: LTA

Those caught vaping in public transport premises will be removed and reported to the authorities, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has warned.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Aug 18), LTA said that for those found intoxicated, the police may be called in.

The authority is the latest Government agency to step up enforcement efforts against vaping, following Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s announcement of a “nationwide enforcement” campaign a day earlier.

“Our station staff are on active patrol to keep our public transport safe and smoke-free,” LTA said. “Anyone caught vaping will be removed from the premises and reported to the authorities. For those found intoxicated, the police may be called in too."

Vaping has been banned in Singapore since 2018. Those possessing, using or buying vape face a maximum fine of $2,000.

Shortly after LTA’s announcement, public transport operators SMRT, SBS Transit and Go-Ahead Singapore also published their own anti-vaping statements on Facebook on the same day.

There has been a recent spate of incidents involving commuters, including a national serviceman, teenager and woman, vaping on public buses and MRT trains. All of them appeared intoxicated.

On Aug 10, a man shoved SMRT staff at Lakeside Station after he was caught vaping.

In his National Day Rally Speech on Sunday (Aug 17), PM Wong said that the Government will treat vaping as a drug issue, and will impose stiffer penalties on offenders.

“This means jail sentences and more severe punishments for those who sell vapes with harmful substances,” he said. “For those addicted to vapes, we will provide supervision and rehabilitation to help them quit."

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) seized more than $41 million worth of e-vaporisers and their related components between January 2024 and March 2025, a significant spike from the $96,460 worth of seizures in 2019.

Another growing concern is the rise in popularity of the Kpod variant, which is vape products laced with the anaesthetic agent etomidate, or drugs such as ketamine.

Out of the over 100 vapes that were seized and randomly tested, one-third of them were found to constrain etomidate.

On July 30, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said that officers from his ministry will assist HSA with enforcement efforts, including the supervision, treatment and rehabilitation of etomidate abusers.

The authorities are also expected to list etomidate as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Etomidate is currently classified as a poison and regulated under the Poisons Act. Under this law, abusers face only a fine. Sellers face possible jail time of up to two years.

Once etomidate is listed as a Class C drug, users can be subjected to supervision and mandatory participation in a rehabilitation programme or committed to drug rehabilitation centres, like what drug abusers undergo.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for at least a year.

More severe penalties will also apply to those selling, distributing or importing these devices, including up to 20 years’ jail and caning.

PM Wong also announced a “major” public education drive in schools and institutes of higher learning, as well as during national service.

